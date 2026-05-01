Attention house music lovers! Brighton & Hove Pride has announced a new dance arena, State of Us, set to debut at Pride on the Park 2026.

Marking the city’s 35th anniversary, festivalgoers are invited to bust a move to sets from legendary DJs, including Saturday (2 August) headliner Purple Disco Machine and Sunday (3 August)’s Armand Van Helden.

Former Attitude cover star The Blessed Madonna is scheduled for the dance stage on Sunday, among other household names such as HAAi, I. Jordan, Hannah Wants and Girls Don’t Sync.

Who’s opening the dance arena, State of Us, at Brighton & Hove Pride 2026?

Brighton Pride unveils new dance arena for Pride on the Park 2026 (Image: Brighton & Hove Pride)

But before then, opening the State of Us arena on Saturday (2 August) are Bimini, Daniel Avery and Patrick Mason – set to establish the euphoric tone of Brighton Pride 2026.

If that wasn’t enough to get you in the dancing spirit, the festival has confirmed its final line-up of stars set to light up Pride on the Park this August.

From previously announced headliner RAYE, who is set to light up the stage for a second time and mark one of the first live performances of material from her upcoming sophomore album This Music May Contain Hope, to legend Diana Ross, who is set to make her Brighton Pride debut, Gays, theys and thems are in for a treat.

What day is Paris Hilton performing at Brighton Pride?

One of the latest stars revealed to fly in and bring “fetch” to the UK’s gay capital is Paris Hilton, who has been announced as the festival’s Sunday Icon.

Paul Kemp, Brighton & Hove Pride managing director, said in a news release: “This year’s Pride on the Park line-up reflects such a breadth of talent across many generations, and we know Pride-goers are in for an incredible experience. Let’s celebrate the power of love in all its forms – roll on August!”

Saturday 1 August 2026

Main Stage



* Headliner: RAYE

* RuPaul

* Jessie J

* Self Esteem

* Leigh-Anne from Little Mix

* G Flip

* Moonchild Sanelly



Dance Arena



* Headliner: Purple Disco Machine

* Bimini

* Daniel Avery

* Patrick Mason

Sunday 2 August 2026

Main Stage



* Headliner and festival closer: Diana Ross

* Five

* Sunday Icon slot: Paris Hilton

* Spice Girls icon Melanie C (DJ set)

* Legends slot: former Attitude cover star and Frankie Goes to Hollywood icon Holly Johnson



Dance Arena



* Headliner: Armand Van Helden

* The Blessed Madonna

* HAAi

* I. Jordan

* Hannah Wants

* Girls Don’t Sync