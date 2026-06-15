Ariana Grande launches LGBTQ+ initiative Brighter Days Ahead Foundation

Ariana Grande has launched the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, a new initiative supporting the LGBTQ+ community and trans rights.

Announcing the project on Instagram on Friday (12 June), Grande outlined the four main focus areas for the Foundation.

“I am beyond excited to finally announce the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation. Our mission is to support, protect and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need,” wrote Grande.

“We will be supporting handfuls of incredible organisation” – Ariana Grande announcing the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation

“Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organisations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now.”

Grande continued: “It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years, and I’m grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organisations do through the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation.”

The four funding areas include the Protect and Defend Fund, Heal and Dream Fund, Seen and Celebrated Fund, and Emergency Support Fund.

Brighter Days Ahead Foundation four main areas:

The Protect and Defend Fund empowers grassroots groups that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights and reproductive justice, helping to create communities where people feel safe, supported and have care and resources to turn to.



The Heal and Dream Fund expands access to mental health care and community support, helping people feel seen, understood and able to heal.



The Seen and Celebrated Fund helps ensure LGBTQ+ voices and stories are heard and shared.



The Emergency Support Fund is a responsive fund that helps communities meet urgent challenges with aid and resources, providing rapid support and relief during times of collective need.

In total, the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation supports 15 charities, ranging from immigration non-profits such as Defending Our Neighbors Fund to LGBTQ+ organisations including Trans Lifeline and civil rights organisation Lambda Legal.

The organisation appears to take its name from Brighter Days Ahead, Grande’s 2025 companion short film to Eternal Sunshine.

Aside from being an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally and showing unwavering support for trans rights, this is not the first time Grande has taken action to aid the community.

Grande previously helped raise more than $3 million for trans non-profits

On Transgender Day of Visibility in 2022, Grande launched a fundraising campaign to support non-profits providing services to trans youth, matching $1.5 million (£1.1 million) in donations and helping to raise more than $3 million (£2.24 million) in total.

Grande is currently in the third week of her Eternal Sunshine world tour, which began on 6 June in Oakland, California.

To see all tour dates across the US and UK, visit Attitude’s coverage here.