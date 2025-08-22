Leigh-Anne on finding freedom as an independent artist: ‘Success like Little Mix’s doesn’t happen overnight’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s been a whirlwind couple of years for Leigh-Anne. Following Little Mix’s hiatus in 2022, the singer has been carving out her own path, releasing a string of singles, an EP, and now, finally, her debut album is on the horizon. With her new single ‘Burning Up‘ building a buzz and a headline performance at Manchester Pride just a day away, there’s a palpable sense of excitement surrounding her next chapter.

But this isn’t just about new music, it’s about a new kind of freedom. After years as part of an international phenomenon, Leigh-Anne is stepping into her power as an independent artist, through her own label, MADEINTHE90S LTD. And for her, it’s a total game-changer. “The freedom just to create what I want,” she tells Attitude, the words tumbling out with a joyful urgency. “People are being a lot more creative and imaginative with visuals. In a world where everything’s so accessible, people have to think that much harder now, you know, things that are a bit more outside the box.”

This newfound autonomy has allowed her to shed the immense weight of expectation that comes with following up a career like Little Mix’s. It’s a significant shift from her previous solo deal with Warner Records, and it’s clear she’s embracing the change. “I am loving it,” she enthuses. “There’s definitely that pressure that’s been taken off… to have it not be just as successful as Little Mix. Even that takes time. That’s not something that happens overnight.”

“They always held us up… I’ve always felt so comforted” – Leigh-Anne on feeling love from the LGBTQ+ community

She believes labels can “put so much pressure on artists” and for her, explaining, “To have that gone and just be free to do what I want to do, I think is the best thing.” She acknowledges the challenges, a different kind of hustle, where she’s “literally doing everything myself”, but the trade-off is worth it. She’s learned to trust her gut, to listen to her own instincts. “100%,” she affirms before confidently agreeing that after 14 years in the industry, she knows what she’s doing.

‘Burning Up’ by Leigh-Anne is out now (Image: Supplied)

That sense of self-assurance will be on full display this weekend as she takes to the stage as a headliner at Manchester Pride. For an artist who has long had the queer community as one of her staunchest and most loyal fanbases, the performance holds a special significance. “I think that’s everything. I am so excited for this show,” she says. “They’ve always held us up. I’ve always felt so comforted, but they just had us.”

The setlist promises to be a mix of fan favourites and new material. ‘Burning Up’, which has just been released, will be a highlight. “Well, ‘I’m burning up for you,'” she says of the song’s lyrical connection to the LGBTQ+ community, explaining, “It’s sexy. It’s one of those songs where I think the production lifts you. It makes you feel a bit euphoric.”

“There is definitely an album coming very soon, so that’s exciting” – Leigh-Anne

Leigh-Anne also enthusiastically confirms a project fans have been hoping for. “There is definitely an album coming very soon, so that’s exciting. I can finally say that,” she reveals. “This is not just singles, this is a body of work has come in.” The news will be music to the ears of her dedicated fanbase, who have been clamouring for a full-length project. In addition to her new single, she teases, “There’s also another exclusive track, it’s not out yet as well, which I’ll be doing. So it’s going to be a good show.”

Reflecting on her journey and her relationship with the queer community, Leigh-Anne remembers her first steps into a queer space. It was after she moved to London for The X Factor. She recalls her first gay friend and how “it wasn’t something that I really overthought”. “It was just my friend. That was just normal,” she muses. But the memory that stands out is her first time at a gay bar. “I remember going to Freedom for the first time,” she says with a smile. “And there was a drag queen and it was one of the best nights of my life.” Her eyes light up as she recalls the experience. “That was my first experience of drag and I was like, ‘This is everything!’

And this is the spirit she hopes to bring to the stage at Manchester Pride, a celebration of freedom, creativity, and the power of doing it your own way – now the defining principle of her career. With a new album on the way and a headline slot at one of the UK’s biggest Pride festivals, it’s clear that Leigh-Anne is burning brighter than ever.