Diana Ross and RAYE confirmed as Brighton Pride 2026 headline acts

Diana Ross and RAYE have been confirmed as Brighton Pride 2026 headline acts, coinciding with the festival’s 35 year anniversary.

In a UK live show exclusive, global superstar Ross will make her debut at the festival, headlining the main stage on Sunday August 2nd, while RAYE fronts Saturday August 1st.

‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, ‘Endless Love’, ‘Stop! In The Name of Love’ and ‘I’m Coming Out’ are just some of the timeless anthems promised in her set list.

Meanwhile, since gracing Brighton’s queerest stage in both 2018 and 2022, South London singer RAYE has made history by sweeping the 2024 BRIT Awards with six wins, becoming a fixture on stages worldwide.

This summer, she’ll brings a setlist defined by her signature blend of jazz-inflected soul and brassy R&B, including the viral sensation ‘Escapism’ and her recent UK number one hit, ‘Where Is My Husband!’.

Attendees of Brighton & Hove Pride’s Pride on the Park this year will also be among the first to hear live cuts from RAYE’s sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome the phenomenal RAYE and the iconic Ms. Ross as our Pride on the Park 2026 headliners,” says Brighton & Hove Pride managing director Paul Kemp

“Having first graced our stage in 2018, RAYE’S journey over the past nine years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Welcoming the incomparable Diana Ross as our Sunday headliner as a UK live show exclusive is a dream come true.

35 years of Brighton & Hove Pride

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Brighton & Hove Pride, with its story beginning in 1991 when the community stood in defiance of Section 28. Under this year’s theme, The Power Of Love, the LGBTQ+ Community Parade will pay tribute to the original activists of the Sussex Gay Liberation Front, who organised the city’s first “Gay Day” in 1972.

The event continues to benefit the city’s LGBTQ+ charities, community groups and projects through its Pride Social Impact Fund, Pride Cultural Development Fund and Pride Solidarity Fund, with more than £1.5 million raised to date.

Brighton Pride 2026 lineup

The announcements of RAYE and Ross as headliners is the opening note of what promises to be one of the best Brighton & Hove Pride lineups yet. Organisers will be revealing further acts for the Pride on the Park main stage and various dance tents over the coming months, and as official media partner, Attitude is your place to discover everything Brighton Pride.

Brighton Pride tickets

Due to the milestone nature of the 35th anniversary and the high-profile headliner, tickets are expected to be in high demand. Fans can secure their place at the festival by signing up for the pre-sale via the official website now. General sale typically follows shortly after the initial headliner reveal. See here to join the waiting list for early-bird Brighton & Hove Pride tickets.