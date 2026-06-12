David Geffen and ex-husband David Armstrong yacht together after divorce

Billionaire David Geffen and his ex-husband David Armstrong have been spotted together on Geffen’s $400M (£298M) yacht in Mallorca, despite a messy divorce.

Geffen, 83, filed for divorce from Armstrong, 33, in May 2025 citing “irreconcilable differences”, after less than two years of marriage, with the settlement finalised in April 2026 following a string of legal disputes.

Despite their differences, the pair appeared to be on good terms, showing no public signs of conflict or affection in the pictures obtained by Page Six.

David Geffen and his ex-husband David Armstrong were pictured with Ellen DeGeneres

The pair were pictured sitting opposite Ellen DeGeneres and what appears to be her wife, Portia de Rossi, following their trip to Mallorca with Kris Jenner.

The billionaire married Armstrong in 2023 after meeting on SeekingArrangements.com in 2016. They did not sign a prenuptial agreement.

The lack of official documentation led to a complex divorce. According to TMZ, Geffen claimed he had already given Armstrong $200,000 (£158,000) in cash since they separated in February 2025, as well as covering close to $200,000 (£158,000) for a rehab stay.

Court documents described the divorce as “uncontested”

Armstrong then countered the claim, telling the court that Geffen is concealing the true extent of his wealth to minimise any spousal support obligations.

Armstrong previously filed a civil lawsuit seeking lifelong support, which he later dropped after Geffen denied the existence of any contract and any further allegations.

Court documents described the divorce as “uncontested”, meaning both parties agreed on all key issues, including spousal support and property division.

Despite the legal and public fallout, the latest sighting suggests the former couple may have reconciled or at least become amicable again.