Perrie Edwards marries Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Little Mix quiet wedding

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has quietly married footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at a secret Portugal wedding over the weekend.

Following a four-year engagement, the celebrity couple tied the knot at an intimate event with around 70 guests, though Edwards’ fellow bandmates were nowhere to be seen.

Jade Thirlwall was absent due to work commitments in Barcelona, Spain, where she headlined the Primavera Sound music festival.

Was Leigh-Anne Pinnock at Perrie Edwards’ wedding?

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was not seen in any of the paparazzi photos, though she shared that she had just arrived back home from a family getaway at Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort in Thailand shortly before Edwards’ wedding.

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson was not at the wedding either, following Edwards’ public comments about the end of their friendship last week.

Appearing on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Edwards said she still feels a connection to all her former bandmates but doesn’t have the “capacity for somebody like” Nelson in her life anymore.

Perrie Edwards married Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at a 16th-century church in Portugal

The wedding ceremony took place in a 16th-century church decorated with white flowers. Reports say that ‘What a Wonderful World’ by Louis Armstrong played as the couple exited the building.

Edwards had six bridesmaids including her sister Caitlin Edwards.

Together, the pair have two children: Axel, born in August 2021, and Alanis Valentine, born in January 2026.

“You can be anything you want to be” – Perrie Edwards on mothering her two children

Speaking previously to Attitude, Edwards said having two young children grow up in the current political climate is “scary”.

Despite this, she remains a beacon of light, teaching them love and acceptance: “I teach my little boy now: ‘You can be anything you want to be, love who you want to love, do what you want to do.’ That’s important to me.”