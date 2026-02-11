All the Brighton Pride 2026 headliners so far: Diana Ross, RAYE, RuPaul and more

Brighton Pride 2026’s headliners are already sparking excitement across the LGBTQ+ community as festivalgoers gear up for RAYE, Diana Ross and more.

The highly-anticipated Pride event’s music festival, Pride in the Park, will take place at Preston Park on 1 and 2 August 2026, with artists from around the globe set to perform.

Diana Ross and RAYE were the first confirmed for the UK’s biggest Pride event, with Ross making her debut at the festival, headlining the main stage on Sunday 2 August.

RAYE will make her second appearance at the event following her performance in 2018, taking to the stage on Saturday 1 August, marking one of the first times she will perform part of her new sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope.

Drag Race legend and all-round icon RuPaul was later announced to make their Brighton Pride debut with an exclusive DJ set on the Saturday.

Following her magical performance at the festival in 2019, ‘Domino’ singer Jessie J has been announced to return as the latest artist set to headline Brighton Pride 2026, with a setlist made up of fan favourites ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Price Tag’.

As well as the already star-studded, jam-packed line-up, fans can expect even more hits from the one and only Self Esteem, joining the Saturday main stage line-up.

Boy band Five will also reunite to perform following their 2025 comeback tour, after their glittering celebrity guest appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

In the Dance Arena at the Pride Dance Big Top, Brighton Pride has announced its renowned DJ line-up, including Purple Disco Machine’s set on Saturday and Armand Van Helden headlining on Sunday.

Brighton Pride 2026 lineup

Brighton & Hove Pride’s headliners for 2026 are already shaping up to be one of the festival’s strongest line-ups in recent years, with major pop icons, chart stars, and dance music heavyweights confirmed across the weekend.

Who will be performing at Brighton Pride 2026? Here’s everyone confirmed so far:

Saturday 1 August 2026

Main stage:

RAYE – Saturday headliner

RuPaul – Exclusive DJ set in the Icons slot

Jessie J – Returning with a hit-filled headline set

Self Esteem – Main stage performance

Dance arena:

Purple Disco Machine – Saturday headliner

Sunday 2 August 2026

Main stage:

Diana Ross – Sunday headliner

Five – Performing following their comeback tour

Dance arena:

Armand Van Helden – Sunday headliner

More acts will be revealed soon, with Attitude being your place to be for all things Brighton Pride as official media partner.

Pride in the Park 2026 tickets

Presale tickets go on sale on 12 February at 10am. Fans can join the waiting list for early-bird Brighton & Hove Pride tickets via the official website.