3 March 2026

Gay OnlyFans star Jak White ‘doesn’t know’ if he fathered Bonnie Blue’s baby after 400-man sex stunt

"Having to ejaculate, that’s probably the hardest part of the task," said White

By Aaron Sugg

Bonnie Blue and Jack White shirtless
Bonnie Blue and Jack White (Images: Instagram/jakwhitex)

Bonnie Blue’s infamous 400-man no protection sex challenge, made up entirely of male participants, included gay adult performer Jak White.

White, a 20-year-old OnlyFans model, has spoken about why he signed up for now-pregnant Blue’s “breeding mission”, revealing he “doesn’t know” if he’s the father of her unborn baby.

The event was held at a London mansion, the same location as her previous controversial challenge involving 1,057 men in 12 hours.

“I’m actually gay, so it’s a bit of a strange one for me” – Jak White on participating in Bonnie Blue’s 400 men sex stunt

White said his decision to participate came down to having fun. In an interview with Us Weekly, he explained: “I kind of just went along with it. Everyone knows Bonnie Blue. It just seemed like a fun event. And I thought, why not?”

Though this was not his first Blue rodeo, White said the experience was unusual for him: “It is a bit strange for me because I actually tend to film with women on camera, but I’m actually gay, so it’s a bit of a strange one for me.”

“Having to ejaculate, that’s probably the hardest part” – White on the challenges he faced during Blue’s “breeding mission”

As a gay adult content creator, he faced unique challenges: “Actually finishing through with the breeding mission, as she was calling it… Obviously, like I said, I’m gay, and then having to ejaculate, that’s probably the hardest part of the task.”

Reflecting on the stunt, White said that participating in a straight sex event demonstrates the versatility of sex workers.

After the event, Blue claimed to be pregnant in a video showing a positive pregnancy test. White admits he has since worried the baby may be his: “Is it mine? Could it be mine? I don’t know. It’s kind of the question in my head now, like, ‘Oh gosh, I don’t know,’” he said, still unsure.

He said he is still waiting to hear from Blue’s team.

