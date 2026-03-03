Gay OnlyFans star Jak White ‘doesn’t know’ if he fathered Bonnie Blue’s baby after 400-man sex stunt

Bonnie Blue’s infamous 400-man no protection sex challenge, made up entirely of male participants, included gay adult performer Jak White.

White, a 20-year-old OnlyFans model, has spoken about why he signed up for now-pregnant Blue’s “breeding mission”, revealing he “doesn’t know” if he’s the father of her unborn baby.

The event was held at a London mansion, the same location as her previous controversial challenge involving 1,057 men in 12 hours.

“I’m actually gay, so it’s a bit of a strange one for me” – Jak White on participating in Bonnie Blue’s 400 men sex stunt

White said his decision to participate came down to having fun. In an interview with Us Weekly, he explained: “I kind of just went along with it. Everyone knows Bonnie Blue. It just seemed like a fun event. And I thought, why not?”

Though this was not his first Blue rodeo, White said the experience was unusual for him: “It is a bit strange for me because I actually tend to film with women on camera, but I’m actually gay, so it’s a bit of a strange one for me.”

“Having to ejaculate, that’s probably the hardest part” – White on the challenges he faced during Blue’s “breeding mission”

As a gay adult content creator, he faced unique challenges: “Actually finishing through with the breeding mission, as she was calling it… Obviously, like I said, I’m gay, and then having to ejaculate, that’s probably the hardest part of the task.”

Reflecting on the stunt, White said that participating in a straight sex event demonstrates the versatility of sex workers.

After the event, Blue claimed to be pregnant in a video showing a positive pregnancy test. White admits he has since worried the baby may be his: “Is it mine? Could it be mine? I don’t know. It’s kind of the question in my head now, like, ‘Oh gosh, I don’t know,’” he said, still unsure.

He said he is still waiting to hear from Blue’s team.