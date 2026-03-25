Paris Hilton announced as Brighton Pride Sunday icon for Pride on the Park

Paris Hilton has been announced as the Sunday icon for 2026’s Brighton & Hove Pride, joining an already high-profile line-up for this year’s celebrations.

Hilton will take to the main stage at Pride on the Park on 2 August, with organisers describing her as a “cultural phenomenon” and pioneer of modern influencer culture. She is expected to bring her signature “#Sliving” energy to the event.

The announcement adds to growing excitement around Brighton Pride 2026, with headliners already confirmed including Diana Ross and Raye. Ross will make her Brighton Pride debut as Sunday’s main stage headliner, while RAYE returns for her second appearance at the festival, following her 2018 performance, and will headline Saturday night.

When does Brighton & Hove Pride on the Park take place?

Pride on the Park will take place at Preston Park across 1 and 2 August, forming part of the wider Brighton Pride weekend, which also includes the city parade and Pride Street Party.

Further acts confirmed for the weekend include RuPaul, who will make a Brighton Pride debut with an exclusive DJ set on Saturday, as well as Jessie J, returning to the festival following her 2019 performance. Self Esteem is also set to appear, alongside Five, who will perform following their recent reunion.

In the Dance Arena, Purple Disco Machine will headline Saturday, with Armand Van Helden topping the bill on Sunday.

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Brighton Pride, now celebrating its 35th anniversary, is the UK’s largest Pride event and has raised more than £1.5 million for community causes, including the Pride Community Foundation and Pride Social Impact Fund.

More acts are set to be announced later this week, with organisers promising one of the festival’s strongest line-ups in recent years.