RuPaul to make Brighton Pride debut with exclusive DJ set for 35th anniversary

RuPaul will make his debut appearance at Brighton & Hove Pride in 2026, joining the celebrations for the event’s 35th anniversary with an exclusive DJ set.

The announcement was revealed today (6 February) via a video posted to Brighton Pride’s Instagram, starring RuPaul himself, with the caption: “@rupaulofficial is coming to Brighton Pride!!! A global icon. A queer pioneer. A true original.”

In the clip, the RuPaul’s Drag Race creator confirms he will be hitting the main stage at Pride on the Park for the very first time.

RuPaul is scheduled to perform during the Icons slot on Saturday, August 1, at Preston Park, as part of the Pride on the Park fundraiser.

Diana Ross and RAYE have also been confirmed as headline acts.

At the time of the announcement, Brighton & Hove Pride managing director Paul Kemp said, “We are beyond thrilled to welcome the phenomenal RAYE and the iconic Ms. Ross as our Pride on the Park 2026 headliners.

“Having first graced our stage in 2018, RAYE’S journey over the past nine years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Welcoming the incomparable Diana Ross as our Sunday headliner as a UK live show exclusive is a dream come true.

35 years of Brighton & Hove Pride

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Brighton & Hove Pride, with its story beginning in 1991 when the community stood in defiance of Section 28. Under this year’s theme, The Power Of Love, the LGBTQ+ Community Parade will pay tribute to the original activists of the Sussex Gay Liberation Front, who organised the city’s first “Gay Day” in 1972.

The event continues to benefit the city’s LGBTQ+ charities, community groups and projects through its Pride Social Impact Fund, Pride Cultural Development Fund and Pride Solidarity Fund, with more than £1.5 million raised to date.

Brighton Pride 2026 lineup

The announcements of RAYE, Ross and RuPaul is the opening note of what promises to be one of the best Brighton & Hove Pride lineups yet. Organisers will be revealing further acts for the Pride on the Park main stage and various dance tents over the coming months, and as official media partner, Attitude is your place to discover everything Brighton Pride.

Brighton Pride tickets

Due to the milestone nature of the 35th anniversary and the high-profile headliner, tickets are expected to be in high demand. Fans can secure their place at the festival by signing up for the pre-sale via the official website now. General sale typically follows shortly after the initial headliner reveal. See here to join the waiting list for early-bird Brighton & Hove Pride tickets.