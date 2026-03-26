Full Brighton Pride 2026 line-up confirmed: Paris Hilton, Holly Johnson, RAYE and Diana Ross lead this year’s stars

As Brighton & Hove Pride marks 35 years of LGBTQ+ joy in 2026, the festival has confirmed its final line-up of stars set to light up Pride on the Park this August.

From previously announced headliner RAYE, who is set to light up the stage for a second time and mark one of the first live performances of material from her upcoming sophomore album This Music May Contain Hope, to legend Diana Ross, who is set to make her Brighton Pride debut, festival-goers are in for a treat.

Taking place on 1 and 2 August, the latest star revealed to fly overseas to bring “fetch” to the UK’s gay capital is Paris Hilton, who has been announced as the festival’s Sunday Icon.

“This year’s Pride on the Park line-up reflects such a breadth of talent” – managing director, Paul Kemp, on the Brighton & Hove Pride line-up

Diana Ross (Image: Provided) Raye (Image: Provided) Paris Hilton (Image: Provided) Leigh-Anne (Image: Provided) Holly Johnson (Image: Provided) Jessie J (Image: Provided)

This year’s theme is The Power of Love, highlighting unity across the LGBTQ+ community and standing together in support of one another.

Paul Kemp, Brighton & Hove Pride managing director, said in a news release: “This year feels incredibly special as we celebrate 35 years of Brighton & Hove Pride. We want to reflect on the journey since the early 90s, celebrate how far we’ve come as a community, but also look ahead to the future and how far we’ve still to go.

“This year’s Pride on the Park line-up reflects such a breadth of talent across many generations, and we know Pride-goers are in for an incredible experience. Let’s celebrate the power of love in all its forms – roll on August!”

Full Brighton Pride 2026 2026 line-up:

Saturday 1 August 2026

Main Stage



* Headliner: RAYE

* RuPaul

* Jessie J

* Self Esteem

* Leigh-Anne from Little Mix

* G Flip

* Moonchild Sanelly



Dance Arena



* Headliner: Purple Disco Machine

* Bimini

* Daniel Avery

* Patrick Mason



Sunday 2 August 2026

Main Stage



* Headliner and festival closer: Diana Ross

* Five

* Sunday Icon slot: Paris Hilton

* Spice Girls icon Melanie C (DJ set)

* Legends slot: former Attitude cover star and Frankie Goes to Hollywood icon Holly Johnson



Dance Arena



* Headliner: Armand Van Helden

* The Blessed Madonna

* HAAi

* I. Jordan

* Hannah Wants

* Girls Don’t Sync

Further information is set to follow in the coming weeks. You can sign up for pre-sale tickets via the official Pride On The Park website.