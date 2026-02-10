Jessie J announced for Brighton Pride 2026 as she joins RAYE, Diana Ross and RuPaul

Jessie J has been announced as the latest artist set to headline Brighton Pride 2026, joining a star-studded line-up that also includes RAYE, Diana Ross and RuPaul.

The announcement comes as the festival prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary, with Brighton Pride officials saying they are thrilled to welcome Jessie J back to Pride on the Park, following her previous performance in 2019.

In an Instagram post, organisers of the UK’s largest Pride celebration exclaimed: “Expect a domino effect of excitement when she hits the main stage with a singalong set of back-to-back pop anthems. Now that’s what we call priceless!”

Brighton Pride 2026 is expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the city, continuing its reputation as one of the UK’s most prominent LGBTQ+ events.

Announced on Thursday 4 February, Diana Ross will headline the main stage on Sunday 2 August, while RAYE will front Saturday 1 August.

The Brighton Pride festival will mark one of the first times RAYE performs tracks from her new sophomore album, This Music May Contain Hope.

In a news release, Brighton & Hove Pride managing director Paul Kemp said: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome the phenomenal RAYE and the iconic Ms Ross as our Pride on the Park 2026 headliners.”

“RAYE’s journey over the past nine years has been nothing short of extraordinary” – Brighton & Hove Pride managing director Paul Kemp on RAYE’s headliner slot

“Having first graced our stage in 2018, RAYE’s journey over the past nine years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Welcoming the incomparable Diana Ross as our Sunday headliner as a UK live show exclusive is a dream come true,” he continued.

Presale tickets go on sale on 12 February at 10am. Fans can join the waiting list for early-bird Brighton & Hove Pride tickets via the official website.