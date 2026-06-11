Jesy Nelson’s sister jumps to her defence after Perrie Edwards’ friendship comments

Jesy Nelson‘s sister, Jade Nelson, has jumped to her defence after former Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards spoke out about their estranged friendship.

Appearing on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Perrie said she still feels a connection to all her former bandmates but doesn’t have the “capacity for somebody like” Nelson in her life anymore.

Jade reportedly responded on Instagram, criticising what she described as years of “lies and accusations” directed at her sister.

“I’ve watched my sister go through hell” – Jade Nelson defending her sister, Jesy Nelson

“People say in life be the bigger person, keep quiet, but actually sometimes it doesn’t do any good,” wrote Jade.

“I’ve watched my sister go through hell and back for many many years and very few will only ever understand what it’s like to be tormented, bullied and pulled down for the way you look.”

Jade said those who have spoken about Nelson’s situation wouldn’t understand her side of the story until they experience it themselves.

Jade argued that Nelson has taken responsibility for her behaviour

“I think when you attempt to end your life not once, but twice it’s shows the dark place you must be in and YES that was with a lack of support many many times,” she added.

Jade argued that Nelson has taken responsibility for her behaviour and supported her former bandmates despite her own difficulties.

Taking aim at Edwards’ recent interview, she said: “It’s ok to be spoken about in interviews, songs, but the minute she tells her truth finally, it’s funny people don’t seem to like it.”

“There is always so so much more someone could have said” – Jade alludes to Nelson holding back information

“Let me tell you something, there is always so so much more someone could have said,” Jade claimed.

Nelson shared her experience of leaving Little Mix in her documentary Life After Little Mix. Following her departure from the band in 2020, she said the atmosphere was frosty.

“That made me feel really alone. I felt like there was no point. That no one cared,” said Nelson.

Perrie Edwards says she doesn’t have the “energy” to rekindle her friendship with Nelson

In the same interview, Edwards said that following the documentary, any intention of rekindling a friendship had been withdrawn. “I just don’t have the energy for it,” said Edwards.

Speaking previously to Attitude, Edwards revealed her plans for Little Mix to return as a trio. When asked whether the reunion would be as a four, she said: “A three. Definitely a three.”