Pedro Pascal’s sister Lux says his support for the trans community ‘comes from his own heart’

Lux Pascal has spoken warmly about her brother Pedro Pascal’s outspoken support for the trans community, calling the The Last of Us star “incredible” during a red carpet appearance in Los Angeles yesterday (21 July).

Speaking at the Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere, Pedro’s sister, who is trans, praised her brother’s continued allyship, telling Entertainment Tonight that his advocacy “comes from his own heart.”

She continued: “It’s people with positions of power that should be defending people that are marginalised, and [Pedro] knows that – he’s incredible.”

Lux, who came out publicly as trans in 2021, has previously credited her brother for being a major source of strength during her transition.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, she said: “What makes him so fabulous is that [Pedro] wears all of his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is. That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: there’s no reason for me to hide who I am.”

Pedro, 50, was quick to return the admiration, calling Lux a “star” and telling the reporter “we go hard for each other.”

“You inspire me, you inspire fear in those that are afraid of being their true selves” – Pedro Pascal

Pedro has been using his platform to send messages of solidarity to the trans community during the press tour for the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps film, amid growing political pressure and hostility toward trans rights worldwide.

In a recent interview alongside co-star Vanessa Kirby, directed at the trans community, Pascal said: “You inspire me, you inspire fear in those that are afraid of being their true selves. I think that’s the threat — your joy, and your radical bravery in living your life in joy.”

Pedro’s support for the trans community goes beyond his current role as Fantastic Four’s Mr. Fantastic. He has previously clashed online with author JK Rowling over her comments following the UK Supreme Court ruling that legally defined gender as ‘biological sex’.

More recently, before the closure of the Trevor Project’s LGBTQ+ youth crisis support line last week, Pascal was among a long list of celebrities and public figures who signed an open letter urging continued funding for charity.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in UK cinemas on 24 July.