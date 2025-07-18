Pedro Pascal educates Vanessa Kirby on meaning of ‘c**ty face’ during Fantastic Four interview

Pedro Pascal has once again spoken out in support of the trans+ community moments after defining “cunty face” to co-star Vanessa Kirby during a new interview prior to the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps.

During the junket with Bek Manibog for Pedestrian TV, Manibog described Kirby as becoming a “social media icon” for her “force-field-snatched cunty fierceness face.”

Kirby, who plays the Invisible Woman in the upcoming Marvel film, looked surprised, saying “Oh my god! I don’t know if that’s a good thing.”

“Cunty face just means fierce, fabulous, beautiful, strong” – Pedro Pascal

Pascal, who plays Mr. Fantastic, looked at the Crown actress in disbelief, he quickly clarified: “Cunty face is good, babe. Cunty face just means fierce, fabulous, beautiful, strong. It’s good. It’s good.”

Later in the interview, Manibog turned to Pascal and acknowledged his public support for trans rights, asking if he had a message for the trans community. Pascal responded: “You inspire me. You are a symbol of courage, and you inspire fear in those that are afraid of being their true selves. And I think that that’s the threat, is your joy and your radical bravery in living your life in joy.”

“It’s a very, very small, vulnerable, inspiring, courageous and brave community” – Pedro Pascal on the trans community

This is not the first time Pedro spoke out in support of the trans community on his press tour for the upcoming movie.

“It’s important to protect people, especially those simply asking for the right to exist in bodies that belong to them and in the world that they never asked to be brought into. It’s a very, very small, vulnerable, inspiring, courageous and brave community that fills me with a lot of inspiration. Therefore, it’s very important to protect that. They would do that for us,” he said on the red carpet at the Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere in Berlin.

Pascal, whose sister Lux Pascal came out as trans in 2021, has been a consistent supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

Earlier this year, he was photographed wearing a ‘Protect the Dolls’ T-shirt, designed by Conner Ives, at the London premiere of Thunderbolts. The design references the need to protect trans people and has raised more than $70,000 for Trans Lifeline.

Since then, he has not hesitated to speak out in the face of gender critical remarks. Most recently he called out JK Rowling, stating in an interview with Vanity Fair: “Bullies make me fucking sick.”

Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in UK cinemas on 24 July.