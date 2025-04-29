Pedro Pascal’s trans sister Lux says her brother taught her not to hide who she is

Lux Pascal, actress and sister to Pedro Pascal, has given a new interview in which she praises her older brother for teaching her a valuable lesson – to not hide who she is.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of Madrid’s Platino Awards, the actress gushed about her sibling, who is currently starring in the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us.

“I’m incredibly proud,” Lux told the publication. “But the thing is that I’ve always known that he is a superstar. It’s funny because people have been asking me, ‘Is he as kind as we think he is?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes!’”

“What makes him so fabulous is that [Pedro] wears all of his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is,” Pascal went on to say.

“And I think that’s refreshing, because usually we move around the world hiding who we are. That’s the main lesson I’ve gotten from him: There’s no reason for me to hide who I am, right? And I think people are seeing that.”

The actress, who came out as trans in 2021, also spoke about how she is coping during this challenging political climate for the trans community.

“Maybe it’s not a good idea, but I’m focusing in my work,” she answered. “I’m doing stuff, and I want to keep my focus in that, and hopefully the storm will cease. But I’m grateful, and I’m extremely privileged, and I think that continuing that route will help other people think with more ease.

“Can we all just chill for a while and show empathy towards one another?” – Lux Pascal

“It is a difficult time, and I wish it wasn’t as difficult,” she continued. “I mean, we just went through a pandemic. Can we all just chill for a while and show empathy towards one another? I don’t know, maybe I’m too much of a romantic.”

Pascal revealed she has a number of projects in the works, including her first acting roles in the US.

“I have two projects coming out, and I filmed one… I can’t really give details of what’s coming up,” she teased. “But yes, I do have projects coming up in the United States, and I’m excited.”