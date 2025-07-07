Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks out on Supreme Court’s definition of ‘sex’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sadiq Khan led the Pride in London 2025 parade on Saturday (7 July), joined by icons like supermodel Naomi Campbell and activist and Drag Race UK star Bimini.

Starting at Hyde Park Corner and marching proudly to Whitehall Place, the Mayor walked alongside members of the trans+ charity Not A Phase — and spoke exclusively to Attitude about his response to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the definition of ‘sex’.

“I’m fed up with [trans people] being at the centre of a cruel cultural war” – Sadiq Khan

He said: “As the Mayor of London I meet regularly with trans Londoners and I know the stigma they face, the discrimination they face. I know this is one of those vulnerable communities across the country and across the world, and I’m fed up with trans people being used as a political football.

“I’m fed up with them being at the centre of a cruel cultural war. And that’s why it’s really important that the Equality and Human Rights Commission comes up with proper guidance because what I don’t want is us to regress the rights that have been hard-fought and won been rowed back.”

(Image: Attitude/Zula Rabikowska)

The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s proposed a bathroom ban for the trans community earlier this year, prohibiting gender-diverse individuals from using toilets of the gender they identify as.

This follows the Supreme Court ruling that the term ‘woman’ in UK law refers only to ‘biological women,’ in April of this year.

At the time Lord Hodge announced: “The unanimous decision of this court is that the terms woman and sex in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.”

“We must keep fighting”

In a news release supplied moments after the Mayor completed his march, Khan said: “The fantastic parade and celebrations across central London have shown once again that our capital is a beacon of inclusivity and diversity.

“This year’s event was also a defiant reminder that we must keep fighting for equality and take a stand against those seeking to roll back hard-won rights.”

Khan has been an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community since becoming Mayor in 2016. One of his most recent displays of solidarity is the ‘Loved and Wanted in London’ mural in Shoreditch, a public artistic statement of support for queer Londoners.