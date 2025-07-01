Pedro Pascal called ‘another Johnny’ by Martina Navratilova in defence of JK Rowling

Former tennis champion Martina Navratilova has criticised The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal for his recent comments directed at author JK Rowling over her views on gender and the trans community.

Pascal, whose sister Lux is trans, made headlines earlier this year for calling out Rowling’s “heinous loser behaviour” first on Instagram, and later in an interview with Vanity Fair, over response to the UK Supreme Court ruling that defined ‘sex‘ in the Equality Act as biological.

Pascal later questioned whether his outspoken support for the trans community was actually helping, he said: “Bullies make me fucking sick.”

Another Johnny come lately telling women to STFU https://t.co/nzd5MeXKC1 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 29, 2025

Navratilova, whose views on trans people have generated controversy in the past, supported Rowling in a response to her post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Another Johnny come lately telling women to STFU,” the former Wimbledon champion said.

Navratilova has also previously taken aim at Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe for supporting the trans community, telling him to be “quiet” on X after he voiced support for trans rights and distanced himself from Rowling’s views.

“I get the same royalties whether you read [my books] or burn them” – JK Rowling

Hollywood actor Pascal, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and upcoming films Eddington and the new Fantastic Four movie, initially made the remark about Rowling while responding to a social media post by activist Tariq Ra’ouf, criticising JK Rowling back in April.

In retaliation to Ra’ouf, Rowling posted, “I love it when a plan comes together… I get the same royalties whether you read [my books] or burn them. Enjoy your marshmallows!”

Navratilova meanwhile told New York’s Intelligencer in 2023 of her views on trans women: “This is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women, if they identify as women.”