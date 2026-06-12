Madonna BBC special with Graham Norton to feature mystery guests

The BBC confirmed today (12 June) that Madonna will sit down with Graham Norton for a “world-exclusive special” featuring mystery guests.

The programme will air on BBC One on 26 June 2026 at 10:40pm, will run for 49 minutes, and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer for 30 days after transmission.

Madonna’s last public interview with Norton was in June 2019 on The Graham Norton Show, where she promoted her 14th studio album, Madame X.

“It is always a thrill to interview Madonna” – Graham Norton on the BBC special

As per the BBC announcement, Norton called himself “a lifelong fan”, adding: “It is always a thrill to interview Madonna.”

The programme, titled Madonna & Graham, was recorded at the iconic KOKO in Camden, where Madonna played her first UK concert in 1983 and launched her album Confessions on a Dance Floor in 2005.

“To meet her on the dance floor where she first performed in London over thirty years ago felt incredibly special,” said Norton.

Madonna’s BBC special with Graham Norton teases mystery guests

Madonna and Graham Norton (Image: BBC/Ricardo Gomes)

“She remains a legendary pop icon who is still doing what she does best – getting people up to dance!”

The BBC announcement teases “special guest” appearances, naming Madonna’s long-time collaborator Stuart Price as part of the line-up.

Price first worked with Madonna on her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, and has produced the highly anticipated sequel, Confessions II.

When in Confessions II coming out?

Madonna’s UK TV appearance will come just under a week before the Queen of Pop releases Confessions II on 3 July via Warner Records.

Her 15th studio album will feature 16 new songs in a world-renowned catalogue of dancefloor hits.

Full Confessions II tracklist:

‘I Feel So Free’ ‘Good for the Soul’ ‘One Step Away’ ‘Bring Your Love’ ‘Danceteria’ ‘Read My Lips’ ‘Everything’ ‘Love Without Words’ ‘Bizarre’ ‘School’ ‘Fragile’ ‘My Sins Are My Saviour’ ‘Betrayal’ ‘The Test’ ‘Love Sensation’ ‘Les Girls’

Madonna teases three new songs in Confessions II – The Film

Just this week, Madonna released Confessions II – The Film, featuring several celebrity cameos and debuting snippets of three unreleased songs.

The film unfolds across six tracks, including the previously released lead single ‘I Feel So Free’, ‘Bring Your Love’ featuring Sabrina Carpenter and ‘Love Sensation’, as well as previously unheard tracks, ‘Good for the Soul’, ‘Danceteria’ and ‘Read My Lips’.

Confessions II – The Film is available to watch now on YouTube.