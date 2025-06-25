Pedro Pascal speaks on viral JK Rowling comment declaring: ‘Bullies make me f***ing sick’

Pedro Pascal appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair this week (24 June), opening up about his viral comment defending trans rights, in which he called JK Rowling a “heinous loser.”

The Hollywood actor initially made the remark while responding to a social media post by activist Tariq Ra’ouf, criticising JK Rowling back in April.

Ra’ouf had posted after Rowling celebrated the UK Supreme Court ruling declaring that legal ‘sex’ refers to biological sex, not gender identity.

In a social media post, Ra’ouf urged viewers to not watch the author’s upcoming Harry Potter TV show. “Don’t go to Universal. Don’t buy a single Harry Potter thing ever. It’s time to tell these corporations that transphobia loses money,” he said.

Rowling, known for being publicly vocal about her stance on the trans community, replied to Ra’ouf Rowling posted, “I love it when a plan comes together… I get the same royalties whether you read [my books] or burn them. Enjoy your marshmallows!”

“Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behaviour” – Pedro Pascal

Pascal, as well as liking the video, also took to the comment section, writing: “Awful disgusting S**T is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behaviour.”

For his Vanity Fair cover story published Tuesday, Pascal reflected on the attention his comment received.

Pedro said he felt like “that kid that got sent to the principal’s office a lot for behavioural issues in public schools in Texas feeling scared and thinking, What’d I do?”

“Bullies make me f***ing sick” – Pedro Pascal

The star went on to add that “the one thing that I would say I agonised over a little bit was just, ‘Am I helping? Am I fucking helping?’

“It’s a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected. Listen, I want to protect the people I love. But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me fucking sick.”

Pascal’s sister Lux is a transgender woman; she has previously spoken about her brother’s support.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of Madrid’s Platino Awards: “What makes him so fabulous is that [Pedro] wears all of his humanity on his sleeve, and he doesn’t hide who he is,” she said.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pascal’s sister Javiera also defended her brother’s comment about Rowling.

She said: “But it is heinous loser behaviour. And he said that as the older brother to someone saying that our little sister doesn’t exist.”