Sir Richard Branson: ‘The time to double down on diversity and inclusion is now’ (EXCLUSIVE)

June is Pride Month, and for Virgin, that has always been a moment of celebration, honouring our LGBTQ+ employees and the wider community that we have been proud to support. We have always believed that business – and societies – flourish when everyone is given an opportunity to bring their best self to work – regardless of who they love, or how they identify.

In countless ways, we are all better off because of it. Ever since we took our first steps in the music industry, allyship has been at the heart of what we do – from the Student Advisory Centre in the early 1970s to the launch of (the not for profit) Mates Condoms at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

But this year’s Pride Month is also cause for reflection. The openness and inclusion that we have championed for decades have come under attack. More than just a few years ago, LGBTQ+ populations around the world are being targeted, discriminated and harassed. Many face the threat of persecution and violence. And this is not just the domain of autocrats and theocrats. The number of hate crimes based on sexual orientation or gender identity has been on the rise in many Western countries, too, including the US and the UK.

“Inclusion is great for business, and there is plenty of data to prove it”

This reactionary backlash reaches far and wide, and it doesn’t stop at the gates of industry. Businesses everywhere have been facing political pressure to roll back proven diversity and inclusion programmes, sometimes under the threat of economic consequences.

Sadly, far too many rushed to comply; others went through grotesque contortions to keep doing what they know makes good sense, but perhaps under a different label. Even use of the acronym DEI (for diversity, equity, and inclusion) has become a taboo in some places – a marker for misguided priorities, biased recruiting, and general “wokeness”, as hateful populist rhetoric keeps telling us.

Exactly the opposite is true.

Inclusion is great for business, and there is plenty of data to prove it.

In 2015, Virgin became one of the founding members of Open for Business (OFB), a new initiative that set out to build the business case for inclusion, for countries, communities, and for the corporate world.

Years of sound research by Open for Business have shown what many of us knew to be true from the outset: the strong moral imperative for inclusion is complemented by an equally compelling economic case. In a highly competitive global market for talent, embracing diversity is a competitive advantage.

Businesses that actively recruit LGBTQ+ employees and allow them to flourish, free from discrimination and harm, find it easier to attract and retain the best people. Their reputation and brand equity get a boost, not to mention the measurable knock-on effects on productivity and overall wellbeing.

“The very concept of LGBTQ+ inclusion is all too often reduced to its most colourful manifestations “

What applies to business also holds true for communities and countries. The Open for Business City Rating benchmarks 149 cities based on their performance across two key dimensions: LGBTQ+ inclusion and economic competitiveness. It really shouldn’t come as a surprise that these are two sides of the same coin. LGBTQ+-inclusive policies are significant drivers of economic prosperity and business success, linked to improvements in quality of life, and social cohesion.

On the other hand, where discrimination of LGBTQ+ communities runs rampant, it is often a sign that many other indicators of human prosperity and wellbeing are not where they need to be, and that should raise red flags for anyone looking for the best place to start or locate a business and find the right people.

Sadly, this is a message not getting the attention it deserves. In a world of diminishing attention spans and constantly revolving news cycles, the very concept of LGBTQ+ inclusion is all too often reduced to its most colourful manifestations – Pride flags, parades, and pageantry. Those are here to stay, as they should. And as allies, we will join in the celebration and the fun wherever we can.

But underneath all of it lies a serious call to action. What’s at stake is not just the colourful display of diversity, but the very fabric of community that has allowed so many of us to prosper. We will never regress on this. Others shouldn’t either. The time to double down on diversity and inclusion is now. It’s the right thing to do, and makes good business sense, too.