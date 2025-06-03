Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera and more sign open letter to save LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention hotline
The letter was also signed by stars like Cara Delevigne, Dua Lipa, Alan Cumming, Sarah Paulson and Aly & AJ
By Gary Grimes
Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal and Christina Aguilera are among the stars who have signed a recent open letter protesting the US government’s plans to sever funding for a LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention hotline.
According to a recently leaked proposed budget, as per NPR, US President Donald Trump‘s administration is considering defunding the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which helps connects callers in a mental health crisis with specially trained counselors with similar life experiences.
The open letter, organised by LGBTQ+ youth charity The Trevor Project, calls on the government to protect the funding needed to maintain this essential and life-saving service.
Recent Attitude cover boy Benito Skinner, Paris Hilton, Sabrina Carpenter, Orville Peck and Jamie Lee Curtis are also among the signatories.
You can read the letter in full below:
We are heartbroken by the proposal to eliminate federal funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services — a move that will have devastating, life-threatening consequences for young people across the country. As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent.
Since its launch in 2022, this program has connected nearly 1.3 million crisis contacts with life-saving, affirming care to LGBTQ+ young people during their most vulnerable moments. Suicide among LGBTQ+ youth is a public health crisis, and it should be treated as such. LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ+ young people in the United States seriously consider suicide each year — and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds.
This is about people, not politics. At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: no young person should be left without help in their darkest moment. Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message. We call on the administration and Congress to do the right thing: restore and protect funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.
We also recognize the consequential impact we can have on showing LGBTQ+ young people possibility models. Telling stories about the diverse tapestry of humanity is what makes art powerful, and representation can be life-saving. At this moment, LGBTQ+ youth are hearing messages that question and criticize their identities and their existence. We must show them that there are still so many people fighting for their rights.
To every LGBTQ+ young person reading this: you are not alone. We see you. We value you. You have the right to feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as you are. You deserve access to life-saving services that honor your humanity. You may be hurting. You may be scared. You may feel like no one hears you — but we do. We will keep showing up and speaking out. We will not stop fighting for you.
We rise together — loudly and determined — for hope, for dignity, and for every LGBTQ+ young person to know that their lives are worthy and that there will always be someone on the other end of the line. You can join us by signing The Trevor Project’s petition at TRVR.org/Save988.
In Solidarity,
The full list of signatores (to date) can be found below:
Alan Cumming
Alison Roman
ALOK
Aly & AJ
Amber Mark
Amrit Kapai
Ariana Grande
Atsuko Okatsuka
Bea Miller
Benito Skinner
Blondshell
Bob the Drag Queen
Bobby Berk
Braunwyn Windham Spinner
Brian Atwood
Cara Delevingne
Carl Nassib
Chef Amanda Freitag
Chris Appleton
Christina Aguilera
Colton Underwood
Conor Oberst
Daniel K. Isaac
DANIEL MARTIN
Daniel Radcliffe
Darren Criss
Dasha
David Archuleta
Diplo
Dua Lipa
Dwyane Wade
Dylan Adler
Dylan Mulvaney
Dyllón Burnside
Emily Simpson
EREZ
Estelle
Ethel Cain
Eugene Lee Yang
FLETCHER
Frankie Grande
Gabrielle Union-Wade
GAYLE
Gia woods
Gus Kenworthy
Haute & Freddy
Heather Dubrow
Henry Russell
Hunter Doohan
Hunx and His Punx
Jake Shane
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jay Jurden
Jazzelle
Jon Kung
Jonathan Van Ness
Jordan Doww
Josh Hutcherson
Josie Totah
Julia Michaels
Kelsea Ballerini
Kevin Maxen
King Princess
Larry Owens
Lauren Theobald
Lisa Rinna
Lucy Rosiek
Margaret Cho
Margaret Josephs
MARINA
Maybe Burke
Mayowa
Melissa King
Michael Cudlitz
Michols Peña
Miss Benny
MØ
Natasha Leggero
Nathan Lane
Nina West
Noah Cyrus
Oliver Sim
Orville Peck
Paris Hilton
Paul Feig
Paulie Calafiore
Pedro Pascal
Quintessa Swindell
Rickey Thompson
Robbie Couch
Ronnie Woo
Sabrina Carpenter
sarah paulson
SG Lewis
Shannon and The Clams
Sophia Bush
Sutton Stracke
Symone
Terry Dubrow
Tove Lo
Troye Sivan
TX2
Tyler Oakley
VINCINT
Vinny Thomas
Yumi Nu