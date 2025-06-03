Pedro Pascal, Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera and more sign open letter to save LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention hotline

Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal and Christina Aguilera are among the stars who have signed a recent open letter protesting the US government’s plans to sever funding for a LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention hotline.

According to a recently leaked proposed budget, as per NPR, US President Donald Trump‘s administration is considering defunding the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which helps connects callers in a mental health crisis with specially trained counselors with similar life experiences.

The open letter, organised by LGBTQ+ youth charity The Trevor Project, calls on the government to protect the funding needed to maintain this essential and life-saving service.

Recent Attitude cover boy Benito Skinner, Paris Hilton, Sabrina Carpenter, Orville Peck and Jamie Lee Curtis are also among the signatories.

You can read the letter in full below:

We are heartbroken by the proposal to eliminate federal funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services — a move that will have devastating, life-threatening consequences for young people across the country. As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent.



Since its launch in 2022, this program has connected nearly 1.3 million crisis contacts with life-saving, affirming care to LGBTQ+ young people during their most vulnerable moments. Suicide among LGBTQ+ youth is a public health crisis, and it should be treated as such. LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. The Trevor Project estimates that more than 1.8 million LGBTQ+ young people in the United States seriously consider suicide each year — and at least one attempts suicide every 45 seconds.



This is about people, not politics. At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: no young person should be left without help in their darkest moment. Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message. We call on the administration and Congress to do the right thing: restore and protect funding for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget.



We also recognize the consequential impact we can have on showing LGBTQ+ young people possibility models. Telling stories about the diverse tapestry of humanity is what makes art powerful, and representation can be life-saving. At this moment, LGBTQ+ youth are hearing messages that question and criticize their identities and their existence. We must show them that there are still so many people fighting for their rights.



To every LGBTQ+ young person reading this: you are not alone. We see you. We value you. You have the right to feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as you are. You deserve access to life-saving services that honor your humanity. You may be hurting. You may be scared. You may feel like no one hears you — but we do. We will keep showing up and speaking out. We will not stop fighting for you.



We rise together — loudly and determined — for hope, for dignity, and for every LGBTQ+ young person to know that their lives are worthy and that there will always be someone on the other end of the line. You can join us by signing The Trevor Project’s petition at TRVR.org/Save988.



In Solidarity,

The full list of signatores (to date) can be found below:

Alan Cumming

Alison Roman

ALOK

Aly & AJ

Amber Mark

Amrit Kapai

Ariana Grande

Atsuko Okatsuka

Bea Miller

Benito Skinner

Blondshell

Bob the Drag Queen

Bobby Berk

Braunwyn Windham Spinner

Brian Atwood

Cara Delevingne

Carl Nassib

Chef Amanda Freitag

Chris Appleton

Christina Aguilera

Colton Underwood

Conor Oberst

Daniel K. Isaac

DANIEL MARTIN

Daniel Radcliffe

Darren Criss

Dasha

David Archuleta

Diplo

Dua Lipa

Dwyane Wade

Dylan Adler

Dylan Mulvaney

Dyllón Burnside

Emily Simpson

EREZ

Estelle

Ethel Cain

Eugene Lee Yang

FLETCHER

Frankie Grande

Gabrielle Union-Wade

GAYLE

Gia woods

Gus Kenworthy

Haute & Freddy

Heather Dubrow

Henry Russell

Hunter Doohan

Hunx and His Punx

Jake Shane

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jay Jurden

Jazzelle

Jon Kung

Jonathan Van Ness

Jordan Doww

Josh Hutcherson

Josie Totah

Julia Michaels

Kelsea Ballerini

Kevin Maxen

King Princess

Larry Owens

Lauren Theobald

Lisa Rinna

Lucy Rosiek

Margaret Cho

Margaret Josephs

MARINA

Maybe Burke

Mayowa

Melissa King

Michael Cudlitz

Michols Peña

Miss Benny

MØ

Natasha Leggero

Nathan Lane

Nina West

Noah Cyrus

Oliver Sim

Orville Peck

Paris Hilton

Paul Feig

Paulie Calafiore

Pedro Pascal

Quintessa Swindell

Rickey Thompson

Robbie Couch

Ronnie Woo

Sabrina Carpenter

sarah paulson

SG Lewis

Shannon and The Clams

Sophia Bush

Sutton Stracke

Symone

Terry Dubrow

Tove Lo

Troye Sivan

TX2

Tyler Oakley

VINCINT

Vinny Thomas

Yumi Nu