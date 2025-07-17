Trump administration officially shuts down LGBTQ+ youth crisis hotline, leaving educators to step up (EXCLUSIVE)

The official termination of the dedicated LGBTQ+ youth crisis hotline under the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the US is today (17 July).

The announcement first made in June by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) revealed the Trump administration will “no longer silo LGB+ youth services.” Instead, officials said it will serve all users through a general helpline.

The decision to eliminate the LGBTQ+ specific option has ignited widespread concern, especially in light of mounting anti-LGBTQ+ policies and rhetoric in schools and statehouses across the country and beyond.

“They need someone who knows that their identity is not a phase”

“This is not about politics; this is about people,” said Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black in a statement earlier this month.

“When a transgender teenager calls because they are being bullied at school and are contemplating suicide, they need someone who knows that their identity is not a phase to be counselled away.”

As of today, that option is gone.

Among those speaking out is Cheryl Green, Senior Director of Welcoming Schools, a programme of the Human Rights Campaign that equips educators to create safe, inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, she said: “Eliminating 988 could have a profound impact on LGBTQ+ youth and trans and nonbinary youth in particular.

“Removing the option to connect directly with counsellors trained in LGBTQ+ issues risks forcing vulnerable youth to use generalist services that may lack essential cultural understanding these youth need in times of crisis.”

“We’re amid a surge in anti-LGBTQ+ laws and rhetoric”

Amid a rise in legislation targeting LGBTQ+ students, including restrictions on inclusive books and curricula and as national support networks are cut, Green wanted to highlight that teachers and educators are a means of support.

“We’re amid a surge in anti-LGBTQ+ laws and rhetoric that threaten these students’ mental well-being. In this landscape, losing an affirming support line intensifies feelings of isolation, invisibility, and danger.

“Our youth need to know that educators care and see them for who they are. If possible, they should actively share alternate LGBTQ+ crisis support info, facilitate GSAs [general service administration] or other peer led safe spaces.”

With the political climate currently targeting the LGBTQ+ community, it is causing youth to become even more vulnerable than before. Green says Welcoming Schools is doubling down on its mission.

“Schools need to affirm LGBTQ+ students and families”

“Welcoming Schools acts as a stabilising force, providing the training, resources, and policy insight schools need to affirm LGBTQ+ students and families. We help transform institutions into safer, more inclusive environments, mitigating the real-world harm our LGBTQ+ youth face daily.”

According to a Just Like Us report, 10% of trans students say they are bullied on a daily basis, and 36% of children with trans parents have faced transphobic comments at school.

The ‘Press 3’ option, launched in 2022 under President Biden in partnership with The Trevor Project had served over 1.3 million youth by connecting callers with counsellors specifically trained to support LGBTQ+ mental health.

Since Trump’s return to office in January, the Rainbow Youth Project reported more than 3,800 emergency contacts in six days – 67% from trans youth or their families.

SAMHSA says the 988 system will continue to serve “all help seekers.” The Trevor Project says they are “cutting off trained, specialised support that an estimated 1.5 million queer and trans young people have relied on.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, The Trevor Project continues to provide 24/7 support at www.thetrevorproject.org or by texting “START” to 678-678.

And for more information and support, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 or LGBT Switchboard on 0800 0119100.