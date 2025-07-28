Five gay male celeb thirst traps that are making us grateful for summer

Summer is in full swing, and with it comes a flood of shirtless selfies, sea-drenched abs and celebrity thirst traps straight from the beach. Whether they are posing poolside or strutting along the shore in nothing but a piece of fabric barely covering their modesty … we want to see more.

So, whether you’re hunting for your next pair of swimwear, planning your next getaway, or just… killing time (we see you), here are five gay male celebrities who’ll make you wish you were the one rubbing sunscreen on their backs.

Luke Evans

Luke Evans is looking rather ripe in this fruity little number. A few weeks ago, the actor was spotted soaking up the sun at one of his properties in Ibiza, and let’s just say the heat wasn’t coming from the weather alone.

In a pair of sleek black BDXYStudio swimming briefs and lounging atop an inflatable pineapple, the actor gave fans a very juicy moment on social media.

And you know what they say about pineapple… if you eat them you’re just as sweet. Let’s just say his husband is a very lucky man. According to science, he, ahem, they, must taste delicious.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin was spotted on a beach this month, somewhere as hot as he made us feel just by showing his armpit. Sprawled across the sand, the singer, songwriter and actor put on a one-man thirst trap masterclass.

Snapping selfies with that signature cheeky smile and stretching out those big, hard tattooed muscles like he knew exactly what he was doing. At one point, he reached up, flashing his armpit to followers – and let’s just say, a few of us might have discovered an unexpected kink.

And as for that sand? We’d happily trade places with any grain lucky enough to slip past the waistband of those swimming shorts.

Cheyenne Jackson

Cheyenne Jackson turned up the heat on Fire Island, quite literally bringing the fire as he stood facing the ocean, leaving us all feeling just peachy.

Wearing a white pair of swimming briefs that perfectly highlighted his tanned, sculpted legs, next time we’d like to see what the sea’s seeing.

Tom Daley

Tom Daley has left fans jaws’ wide open, and this time, there wasn’t even a pool involved. In a new video posted to his Instagram, Tom can be seen mid-run somewhere abroad, shirtless, glistening with sweat and panting.

Tom may have been catching his breath, let’s just say he wasn’t the only one dripping.

Cody Fern

Actor Cody Fern has been blessing our feeds once again, this time from a less sunny, but far more drenched getaway. In a series of thirst-quenching posts, Cody appears shirtless beneath a waterfall, water trickling down his abs enough to leave a man jealous. Mother Nature’s stream is fine, but let’s be honest, we can think of a few others we’d prefer.

In the same carousel, he shared a video of himself rinsing out a shirt while wearing nothing but a pair of clingy, wet black briefs. We don’t know about you, but we suddenly need to wring out our clothes too… for very different reasons.

And in another moment, Cody frolicked in the ocean with his boyfriend in nothing but a small, pair of black swimming briefs, his boyfriend in orange. Impossible to ignore… and not just for the colour.