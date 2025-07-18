Tom Daley dives into fashion with new Adidas swimwear collection

Olympic diving champion, LGBTQ+ icon and Attitude cover star Tom Daley is back in the water – but this time, he’s swapping his diving board for his needle and thread.

Adidas this week unveiled a bold and eye-catching four-piece swimwear collection co-designed by Daley himself. Blending high-performance swim tech with Tom’s new-found love for yarn.

Each piece is available in retro-inspired knitting graphic prints and bold colour combinations like Lucid Blue & Ruby Red, or Lucid Pink & Powder Teal in textures mimicking Tom’s new career venture.

adidas Introduces Tom Daley swimwear collection (Image: adidas)

“People will feel equally confident wearing in and out of the water”

The gold medalists said in a news release: “I wanted this collection to be fun, expressive and allow people to celebrate their individuality. Whether it’s competing, training, exercising, or playing – the water is a space for everyone.

“My love of knitting is well-publicised, but I hope everyone will agree that we have used that design inspiration, to create a unique fashion-forward look, that people will feel equally confident wearing in and out of the water”

Tom Daley’s obsession with knitting first grabbed headlines during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, when he was spotted by poolside between dives. Since then, it’s become much more than a hobby.

He founded Made With Love, his own knitting and crocheting brand in 2021, offering everything from jumpers, hats, hoodies and more.

Now, Daley is at a point in his creative journey where Made With Love has gone international. He has shared his skills with stars, including singer Kelly Clarkson, Actor and Podcast host Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family, and most recently YouTube sensation Bretman Rock. Each received a one-of-a-kind, hand-knit jumper by Daley himself.

Daley also recently showed his support for PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways, honouree Tracey Howe, who is walking the entire UK coastline in memory of her late wife, Angela. After hearing about her fundraising trek, Tom crocheted a series of rainbow hearts to help her raise money for cancer charities.

The Adidas x Tom Daley swimwear collection is available now at adidas.co.uk and selected retailers, with items starting from £30.

The Tom Daley x Adidas collection includes:



• A high-neck adjustable swimsuit

• A cross-strap bikini

• Classic swim trunks

• 5-inch swim shorts for a bit more coverage (but still plenty of thigh)