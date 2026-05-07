Saturday Night Live UK renewed for a second season by Sky

Saturday Night Live UK has officially been renewed for a second season by Sky and Universal Television Alternative Studio ahead of the first season finale in just nine days time.

The show kicked off on 21 April, with SNL veteran Tina Fey paving the way for celebrity hosts such as Big Mood‘s Nicola Coughlan and The White Lotus actress Aimee Lou Wood.

Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa have been announced as the comedy sketch programme’s final starry anchors on 9 and 16 May.

When is Saturday Night Live UK season 2 coming out?

To viewers’s delight, SNL UK will return with an extended 12-episode run pencilled in to air from autumn 2026.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels, who produces the UK version, said in the announcment: “I’m incredibly proud of our team and the show. It keeps getting better every week. I’m grateful to [Sky boss] Dana Strong and Sky for believing in and supporting SNL UK. I’m excited for the season ahead.”

SNL UK premiered on Sky with 226,000 viewers, and despite a slight decline in ratings, the show has generated over 86 million social media views.

“SNL UK is Sky’s most talked-about show of the year” – executive director, Phil Edgar-Jones OBE, on SNL UK season 2

Phil Edgar-Jones OBE, executive director of unscripted originals at Sky, said: “It’s fair to say people doubted SNL would work in the UK, but thanks to Lorne Michaels, his longtime Saturday Night Live producing team and UTAS UK, alongside our brilliant cast and writers, SNL UK is Sky’s most talked-about show of the year.”

He added: “It’s now firmly part of the cultural conversation and we’re thrilled the show will be returning in the autumn, bringing laughter and mischief to our audiences, live from London on a Saturday night!”

Spearheaded by comedians Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Larry Dean, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young, viewers are expecting the hilarious cohort to return for season two.

What celebrities were on SNL UK?

Other notable celebrity hosts have included Jamie Dornan, Riz Ahmed and Jack Whitehall, alongside a list of musical talent.

Debuting the SNL UK performer line-up was Wet Leg for Fey, handing over the baton to Wolf Alice during Dornan’s show, followed by Kasabian, Jorja Smith, Foo Fighters and Meek.

Myles Smith and Holly Humberstone have been announced to conclude season one’s musical guests.