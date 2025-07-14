Magic in Mykonos: Attitude indulges in modern luxury on the Aegean coast

There are few places in the world where glamour, luxury, natural beauty, and ancient history intersect as effortlessly as they do in Mykonos. From picturesque streets lined with the iconic white-and-blue buildings to the idyllic Aegean coastline, this Greek island only continues to rise in popularity among jet setters, and Attitude’s recent island break was the epitome of what you would expect – seamless, scenic, and fabulously indulgent.

Our journey began at the Plaza Express lounge at Gatwick North Terminal, which provided a relaxing space by Holiday Extras. Here, our group gathered for some pre-flight lunch and a glass of fizz (or two). It definitely set the tone for the trip ahead. After a smooth flight with easyJet, there’s no greater feeling than being greeted by the warm Mediterranean air, which had me whispering “Toto, we’re not in Kansas (London) anymore”.

A quick transfer brought us to the first hotel of our trip, Mykonos Theoxenia, situated just steps away from the iconic Myconian windmills in Chora. First impressions of Mykonos Theoxenia are how beautifully private the hotel feels. Surrounded by a green oasis, the hotel is unique by being one of two hotels on the island with a garden. This absolutely works in its favour, as the harmonious blend of the garden and the hotel’s Delian stone exterior complement each other perfectly – making this a secluded hideaway from the bustle of the Old Town. It’s not hard to see why the restored building of Mykonos Theoxenia is a protected heritage property by the Greek Ministry of Culture.

(Image: Attitude/Ashley Davey)

My one-bedroom suite with a private pool took my breath away. It truly feels like you’re in your own private villa rather than a hotel – it’s no surprise that the hotel has played host to guests like Jackie Onassis and Grace Kelly. After a quick and seamless check-in, we headed off to dinner at the Mosaic Restaurant, tucked into Mykonos Old Town. Indulging in the variety of seafood and mezze, with a glass in hand and the hum of island life in the background, was a beautiful introduction to what Mykonos has to offer.

Mykonos Theoxenia (Image: Provided)

The following morning, I was taken aback by the beauty of Mykonos under the early summer sun. While enjoying breakfast at the hotel, I was in awe of the panoramic sea backdrop the hotel had to offer. Fuelled by a Greek Frappe, we set off to explore Chora. With its narrow alleys, whitewashed buildings, and the statement blue-accented chic boutiques, I couldn’t help but feel like I am an extra on Mamma Mia. Don’t worry – I promise I only ran around once during this trip singing ABBA’s ‘The Winner Takes It All’. Chora is an Instagram dream come true, with countless cute photo opportunities to flex on your social media. Our guide from Mykonos Theoxenia provided some historical commentary while we conducted our (many) impromptu modelling photoshoots. Chora really is that girl.

(Image: Attitude/Ashley Davey)

Lunch back at the hotel was a casual affair. We lounged by the pool with various little nibbles and prosecco, and one by one we went to indulge in one of the hotel’s spa treatments, which were a welcome treat after a morning on our feet. After our pampering, we had dinner at the Apenami Restaurant, the hotel’s sophisticated eatery. Our refined menu offered five courses, all showcasing local ingredients with a modern twist – the seabass fillet with orange crust and sautéed calamari and spinach was possibly my favourite meal of the entire trip.



With bellies satisfied, we headed back into the Old Town for a night on the town, as they say. First stop – the famous Jackie O’. I couldn’t come to Mykonos and not go to the iconic gay bar. Whilst we moved on to heavier spirits to fuel the night ahead, it was amazing to meet gay locals and share our love for Lady Gaga. Mother is universal as always. Our next stop was TABU Mykonos, and this venue absolutely satisfied my need for a club. From throwback R&B anthems to the podium fire dancers, I couldn’t recommend TABU Mykonos enough for bringing the most excellent vibes. Discovering that there’s a TABU London made me happier than I’d care to admit, and I will be getting on that members’ list – no matter the cost!

Ashley enjoys the famous Jackie O’ bar (Image: Attitude/Ashley Davey)

Nursing sore heads, we spent the following morning transferring to our second hotel, Once in Mykonos, a contemporary sanctuary perched above Ornos Bay. As expected with Design Hotels, the hotel was sleek, stylish, and unapologetically luxurious – offering panoramic sea views from the hotel room, an indulgent spa, and impeccable hospitality.

Once In Mykonos (Image: Provided)

After a seamless check in, we headed off to SantAnna Mykonos, a beach club that had me screaming ‘this is how we party in Mykonos, b*tch!’. Here we relaxed by the sea in our secluded cabana’s whilst the friendly staff kept our drinks topped up. I have never felt more like a VIP in my life, and I think I could get used to the lifestyle. Dinner that evening at SantAnna was just as bougie and indulgent as I had come to expect and the dessert was absolutely to die for.

Ashley enjoys the SantAnna beach club (Image: Attitude/Ashley Davey)

After two nights of living the lifestyle of a 90s supermodel, we woke early for a morning yoga session by Sweat Vacay. This had my body cracking like a glow stick, and I can confirm I had the associated glow for the rest of the day. A body reset was very much needed ahead of our boat trip to Delos and Rhenia with Don Blue Prime Yachting. The two islands are steeped in mythology and natural beauty, and our helpful guide painted a vivid picture of life in ancient Greece. After the tour, we settled not far from Rhenia for some time to cool off with a dip in the glowing turquoise waters and lunch on deck.

Back at Once in Mykonos, we enjoyed the offerings of the hotels Infinity Restaurant, the name of which is a nod to both the endless sea views and the boundless creativity of the kitchen. The end of our trip came far too soon. After a final breakfast and a few hours of laziness around the hotel pool, it was time for us to depart back to the airport. We may have been more relaxed, bronzed, and full of unforgettable memories, but I wasn’t (and still am not) quite ready to say goodbye to Mykonos just yet.

Once In Mykonos (Image: Attitude/Ashley Davey)

This curated escape to Mykonos was a masterclass in modern luxury. Every detail was considered and aptly reflective of the luxurious lifestyle you associate with Mykonos. From elegant accommodation, with every offering at your fingertips, to immersive cultural experiences and exquisite food always available – my time on the island was nothing short of magical.

Whether you are looking to plan a romantic escape, a group trip with friends, or even a solo wellness retreat, Mykonos delivered on all fronts. The fusion of laid-back island charm and world-class hospitality has made it one of my all-time favourite destinations. I couldn’t recommend a stay at Mykonos Theoxenia or Once in Mykonos highly enough. After my trip, it’s easy to see why it remains a top tier destination for those in search of sun, style and a destination that offers something truly special.

Getting there

easyJet Holidays offers seven nights at the 5* Mykonos Theoxenia Boutique Hotel in Mykonos on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £2,604 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick.



It also offers seven nights at the 5* Once in Mykonos in Mykonos on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £2,166 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick.

For more information, visit https://www.mykonostheoxenia.com/ and https://www.onceinmykonos.com/