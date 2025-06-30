‘Lost in the heat of it all’ – Attitude’s summer holiday style guide

As summer heats up, it’s time to pack your bags, and your wardrobe, with the season’s hottest holiday essentials. Whether you’re embarking on your European summer, road-tripping the coast, or lounging poolside with an Aperol in hand, our summer style guide has you covered.

From fun summer prints, breezy shirts and effortless accessories, these are the pieces that’ll take you from golden hour to after-dark without breaking a sweat. Consider this your ultimate checklist for looking cool while staying hot.

Versace wide-leg printed cotton-poplin shorts at Mr Porter (Image: Provided)

Channel John Cena as Mermaid Ken in Barbie with the ultimate summer shorts. Versace dives headfirst into summer with these cotton-poplin shorts, featuring its vibrant ‘Coral Theatre’ print. Think mermaids, seahorses, and shells – your tropical alter ego, fully unlocked.

HEYDUDE Wally slip stretch canvas (Image: Provided)

A slip on shoe in the perfect light beige shade is great addition. Part loafer, part laid-back slipper, this shoe blends relaxed comfort with street-ready style. With stretch laces and a speckled sole, it’s made for effortless, on-the-go days.

Champion archive logo backpack (Image: Provided)

A solid backpack is a holiday must-have, and this Champion one is giving all the vintage feels. The archive backpack, features a gold “C” logo, a padded laptop sleeve, and handy pockets for bottles, tech, and more. Built for bold, everyday moves.

Serge DeNimes gold Lasso Ring (Image: Provided)

The cowboy renaissance continues, get tied into it with this Lasso Ring in a figure-eight design. Cast in sterling silver and plated in 14kt gold, it blends rope texture with smooth curves for standout shine. Also, if you’re more of a silver person, the Lasso Ring is also available in silver.

Secrid Miniwallet in zebra beige (Image: Provided)

A great example of when high fashion and practicality combine. Compact but mighty, the Miniwallet is your everyday essential – holding cards, cash and receipts with ease. A sleek aluminium core keeps your cards safe and easily accessible and this beige zebra print gives ultimate luxury.

Reiss Ruban classic collar linen shirt at Selfridges (Image: Provided)

Adding a bold pop of colour is always the way to go. The Ruban Shirt brings sharp tailoring to summer dressing. Crafted from airy 100% linen in bright blue, it features a cutaway collar and sleek French placket for an effortlessly refined finish.

R.M. Williams Dockyard moccasin boat shoe (Image: Provided)

It can be hard to find the right evening shoe in the summer and one that carry you from day to night effortlessly, until now. This rugged moc-style shoe pairs pull-up leather with raw-edge laces and a chunky tread sole, perfect for off-duty days, weekend escapes, and everything in between.

SLOGGI SLG midi briefs (Image: Provided)

Keeping it brief with this one, good fitting and good quality underwear never goes out of style. These classic briefs are cut from ultra-soft organic cotton with a seamless waistband, ergonomic fit, and just enough stretch for all-day comfort and ease of movement.

Smythson strawberry panama notebook (Image: Provided)

A summer notebook is the ideal go-to-companion, from journalling, planning your days or random notes whenever inspired. Hand-bound in soft lemon lambskin and finished with a charming strawberry stamp.

VICKISARGE ‘The Drop Necklace’ (Image: Provided)

It’s time to play up the accessories and more is more with this statement necklace. This striking chain necklace drips with attitude, two molten-like droplets in 23k gold add a venomous twist to a classic piece. Also, this piece is available in Silver.

The Couture Club boucle knit pants (Image: Provided)

When travelling from place to place, comfort is key, hence an elevated pair of knit joggers is a great addition to the mix. Laid-back but luxe, these brown straight-leg joggers are crafted from textured boucle knit with both side pockets, and a back patch pocket.

Oakley’s Velo Kato shades (Image: Oakley)

Oakley’s Velo Kato shades are built for fast rides and a clean look. The wrap-around lens gives you a wide, clear view, while clever vents keep the airflow smooth. Soft grip pads on the nose and arms stop any slipping when you’re sweating.