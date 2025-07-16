11 pics of handsome men in swimwear, basically: Attitude’s latest fashion shoot is a summer mood
Rain or shine, inside or out — our swimwear selection brings the boldest looks of the season
Sun’s out, guns out, so the summer saying goes…
And as temperatures rise, we’re also diving head first into swimming briefs and bodysuits this season.
Whether you’re taking a dip in Palm Springs, sunbathing on a rooftop in Barcelona or, like our models, soaking up the sun in Surrey, there are the pool-side looks to consider.
Think luscious colours, summery shirt and short combos and striking eyewear as modelled in our editorial by Brandon Lewis and Joshua Lord at Next Model Management.
The shoot, featuring brands Rufskin, PUMP! and ES Collection and more, is taken from issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.
Credits
Models: Brandon Lewis at Next Model Management, Joshua Lord at Next Model Management
Hair and make up: Zena Fox
Stockists
Ahluwalia ahluwalia.world
Arnette arnette.com
ASOS asos.com
Balenciaga balenciaga.com
BDXY bdxystudio.com
Burberry burberry.com
Calvin Klein calvinklein.co.uk
Casablanca at Selfridges selfridges.com
Celine celine.com
Chrome Hearts chromehearts.com
Daily Paper at Selfridges selfridges.com
David Gandy Wellwear davidgandywellwear.com
Diesel diesel.com
Dior dior.com
Dsquared2 dsquared2.com
Duke & Dexter dukeanddexter.com
Elliot Rhodes elliotrhodes.com
ES Collection escollection.es
Ferragamo ferragamo.com
Frescobol Carioca at Selfridges selfridges.com
GANT gant.com
Geordie Campbell geordiecampbell.com
Holzweiler holzweileroslo.com
Hornets hornetskensington.co.uk
Hunter at ASOS asos.com
Kurt Geiger kurtgeiger.com
Lisa Eldridge Beauty lisaeldridge.com
Louis Vuitton louisvuitton.com
Masha Popova masha-popova.com
Modus Vivendi e-modusvivendi.com
MR PORTER mrporter.com
Oliver Peoples oliverpeoples.com
Orlebar Brown orlebarbrown.com
Pantherella pantherella.com
Patrick McDowell patrickmcdowell.co.uk
Pleasing pleasing.com
PUMP! int.wearpump.com
R+Co randco.com
Ray-Ban ray-ban.com
Rufskin rufskin.com
Selfridges selfridges.com
Sephora UK sephora.co.uk
Smythson smythson.com
Sunspel sunspel.com
Topman at ASOS.com
Versace at Sunglass Hut sunglasshut.com