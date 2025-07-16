11 pics of handsome men in swimwear, basically: Attitude’s latest fashion shoot is a summer mood

Sun’s out, guns out, so the summer saying goes…

And as temperatures rise, we’re also diving head first into swimming briefs and bodysuits this season.

Joshua wears bodysuit by Rufskin, sunglasses by Versace at Sunglass Hut (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Brandon wears

vest and briefs,

by ES Collection (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Brandon wears

vest, by Ahluwalia,

briefs, by PUMP! (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid)

Joshua wears shirt, by Topman at ASOS, shorts, by Orlebar Brown (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Joshua wears knit polo shirt, by MR PORTER, briefs, by PUMP! (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Brandon wears shirt, by Orlebar Brown, briefs, by PUMP! (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid)

Whether you’re taking a dip in Palm Springs, sunbathing on a rooftop in Barcelona or, like our models, soaking up the sun in Surrey, there are the pool-side looks to consider.

Brandon (left) wears shirt and shorts by Orlebar Brown, shoes by Kurt Geiger; Joshua (right) wears shorts and towel,

by BDXY, hat, by Hunter at ASOS (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid)

Think luscious colours, summery shirt and short combos and striking eyewear as modelled in our editorial by Brandon Lewis and Joshua Lord at Next Model Management.

The shoot, featuring brands Rufskin, PUMP! and ES Collection and more, is taken from issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.

Brandon wears trunks, by Orlebar Brown (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Brandon wears briefs, by ASOS (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid) Joshua wears shirt, by GANT, trunks, by David Gandy Wellwear, sunglasses, by Arnette (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid)

Brandon wears jacket and shorts, by Dior Men (Image: Attitude/Dean Ryan McDaid)

Credits

Models: Brandon Lewis at Next Model Management, Joshua Lord at Next Model Management

Hair and make up: Zena Fox

