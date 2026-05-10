Borneta in Barcelona review: Chic boutique hotel is a lesson in artfully subdued Spanish style

A reasonable 74 (or thereabouts): that’s the number of selfies I took beside Pilar Zeta’s mesmerising, so-sci-fi rooftop sculpture at Borneta hotel in Barcelona, Spain, one balmy summer evening last year.

Such an artless response may not have been the Argentine artist’s intention, but I couldn’t help it.

Pilar Zeta’s sculpture at Borneta (Image: James McDonald)

I was drawn to the egg-like structure’s polished surfaces like a magpie, the reflection of the 180º Rooftop’s plunge pool – an ultra-dinky but welcome feature – almost more inviting than the water itself.

Over bright, bittersweet Volta Spritzes – an expert blend of Savoia Rosso, licor de bergamota, cava and soda de pomelo – we settled into this irresistible sun trap, taking in views of the mesmeric Parc de la Ciutadella, a stone’s throw away, its leafy edge literally across the road.

Volta at Borneta (Image: James McDonald)

Borneta is enviably located in the bohemian El Born district in Old Town, where getting lost in evermore winding streets is a joy. Other nearby points of interest include the Museu Picasso de Barcelona and the Museu Moco Barcelona, both unmissable and under seven minutes’ walk away. The beachfront can be reached in around 15 minutes on foot.

The hotel is still box-fresh since opening in 2024, but the gorgeously neoclassical building it calls home was built in the 19th century, with the elegant Porxos de Fontseré arches lining it dating back to the 1870s–80s.

The exterior of the Borneta building (Image: Paul McDonald)

As such, the stopover’s hip, modern vibe is offset by swathes of classic, homely style befitting such elegantly timeworn architecture. Indeed, while we hanker for brightly-coloured, ‘extra’ surroundings with a distinctly Almodóvarian flavour when in Spain, this felt like a refreshing change.

James Thurstan Waterworth’s interior design studio is behind the calming, restrained décor in the 92 tastefully furnished bedrooms and suites, all calming creams, earthy browns and botanical greens, accentuated perfectly by an abundance of lush greenery and Spanish antiques. Pieces by local artists complete the scene.

A bedroom at Borneta (Image: James McDonald)

Communal areas like The Gallery lounge area and the Refresh Room – the latter a Miiro brand signature, complete with showers for early arrivals and late departures – are genuinely inviting.



Even the 24/7 fitness centre is a fascinating, inexplicably hip mood, doing away with the soulless sheen of standard high-end gyms for white stone walls and compellingly retro gym equipment that looks almost too nice to use.

The gym at Borneta (Image: Paul McDonald)

On the ground floor, Volta’s open-plan kitchen and striking cocktail bar attract a cool, local crowd. Compliments to Head Chef Andrea, who combines Spanish, Italian, French and North African influences into a vibrant menu, featuring high-quality local ingredients from small-scale organic suppliers.

From the current menu, we have our eye on the smoked leek carpaccio, with liquorice powder, romesco sauce with balsamic vinegar and bagna càuda: the latter a fondue-style dipping sauce combining anchovies, garlic and olive oil.

Volta at Borneta from another angle (Image: James McDonald)

A final observation to sign off with: props to Borneta for mentioning that there is an EV charging point in the parking area. It got us thinking: will this soon – or should this soon – be a prerequisite for all hotel car parks?

For more information, visit MiiroHotels.com/hotelborneta.