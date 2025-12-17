Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams address their sexualities and weigh in on gay-on-gay role debate

Heated Rivalry stars Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have addressed speculation about their sexualities following the success of the Crave and HBO Max gay romance series.

The Canadian series follows Storrie and Williams in their roles as Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov as they explore their romance on and off the ice, including several intimate sex scenes.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, the pair addressed discussion around their off-screen sexualities, with Williams saying the speculation is “just the nature of celebrity”.

“I want queer people telling queer stories” – Hudson Williams on his sexuality playing a queer role in Heated Rivalry

“I think there was never a question for me, when I dreamed of becoming in the public eye, that I would want a level of privacy,” Williams added.

On queer actors playing queer roles, he admitted he agrees this is important in storytelling. “I want queer people telling queer stories, but there’s also the element of Connor and I, we’re best friends, and we love expressing that physically.”

Storrie weighed in, saying he believes in keeping his personal life separate from the characters he plays. “It’s important for me to have a little bit of separation from the character in the show,” he said.

“It’s much easier to have sex on camera and fall in love with someone” – Connor Storrie on his and Williams friendship

The pair have previously addressed their highly praised connection in Heated Rivalry. Speaking on the talk show The Society on CTV, Storrie explained that their relationship has blossomed off screen, so much so that they now have matching tattoos.

“Hudson and I are best friends. We became really close really quickly, and it’s much easier to have sex on camera and fall in love with someone if you’re friends,” Storrie said.

“Who I date, who I sleep with, all of that I’m going to keep to myself,” he stated.

Heated Rivalry has been renewed for a second series on Crave and HBO Max

The six-part series is now Crave’s number one original series of all time and has topped HBO Max’s daily charts for most-watched TV shows in the US.

Released on 28 November 2025, the show has proven such a success that it has been renewed for a second season on Crave and HBO Max, with Storrie and Williams set to reprise their roles.

Williams has promised that series two will be “hotter, wetter and longer” than the first, hinting at what fans can expect from the new season, inspired by Rachel Reid’s The Long Game, part of her Game Changers series.

A Heated Rivalry broadcaster is currently being negotiated in the UK

According to the book’s description, the pair’s relationship will face even more trials and tribulations as the question remains: “Is it hockey or love?”

Episode five of season one will arrive on Crave and HBO Max on 19 December. A UK broadcaster has yet to be announced, though negotiations have reportedly begun with several UK streaming services.

