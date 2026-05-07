Hudson Williams calls for Heated Rivalry fans to stop shipping him with co-star Connor Storrie

Following their Met Gala debuts this week, Hudson Williams has released a statement calling for Heated Rivalry fans to stop shipping him and his co-star Connor Storrie.

Since the gay hockey series hit Crave last year, fans have long speculated about the pair’s sexuality, given their authentic depiction of queer roles on screen.

Writing on Threads on 5 May, the day following the 2026 Met Gala, Williams wrote: “RPFing gotta stop y’all.”

What does RPF stand for?

“RPF”, short for “Real Person Fiction”, ships real people rather than fictional characters, most commonly pushing romantic ideologies onto celebrities, musicians and actors.

Williams’s outburst followed a now-deleted Instagram post showing himself at a Met Gala after-party, accompanied by Rihanna’s 2016 song ‘Woo’, who also attended fashion’s most prestigious night of the year.

The Heated Rivalry boys made their Met Gala debuts on 4 May in two very distinct looks, though eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out one similarity.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie wore Balenciaga and Saint Laurent to the Met Gala 2026

Embracing the 2026 theme “Costume Art”, with the dress code “Fashion Is Art”, Connor Storrie wore Saint Laurent, notably a sleeveless black-and-white polka-dot extra-long lavallière top in silk muslin, sweeping the steps of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Williams wore a custom Balenciaga look designed under creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, inspired by a 1947 bolero jacket by house founder Cristóbal Balenciaga. The Canadian actor paired the outfit with a black silk faille cape, widely seen as a nod to his co-star.

After long speculation over the pair’s off-screen relationship, in February Williams shared photos with his long-term girlfriend, offering fans a rare glimpse of his private life.

Who is Hudson Williams dating?

He did not reveal her name or when they began dating but hinted their relationship goes back years. Williams wrote that she has been “with me since my 2000 gold Mazda Protegé smoked and squealed and I had no job”.

Storrie is not publicly known to be in a relationship, nor has he publicly labelled his sexuality, though he was rumoured to be dating his Heated Rivalry co-star François Arnaud after being spotted out for dinner together earlier this year.

Williams and Storrie have previously made it clear that their relationship is purely platonic.

“Hudson and I are best friends” – Connor Storrie clarifying the Heated Rivalry co-stars’s relationship

Speaking on the talk show The Society on CTV, Storrie explained that their relationship has blossomed off screen, so much so that they now have matching tattoos.

“Hudson and I are best friends. We became really close really quickly, and it’s much easier to have sex on camera and fall in love with someone if you’re friends,” Storrie said.