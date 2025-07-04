Luke Evans talks upcoming film and TV projects co-starring Charlie Hunnam, Russell Crowe and Emelia Clarke (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood actor Luke Evans has discussed his upcoming screen roles in a new interview with Attitude – and always, he has a lot going on!

The Beauty and the Beast star and former Attitude cover boy was speaking from the red carpet of the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways in the Peninsula London today (Friday 4 July 2025).

“I’ve got a film coming up called World Breaker, with Milla Jovovich, which should be coming out this year,” the star explained. “I’ve just shot a TV show for Amazon called Criminal, with Charlie Hunnam and Emilia Clarke.”

“I’ve had a busy eight months!” – Luke Evans

Luke, who presented the Pride ICON award to Erasure’s Andy Bell at today’s event, continued: “I’ve just shot a movie in Australia with Russell Crowe called Bear Country, and I’ve shot another movie with Naomi Watts in Montreal called Housewives.

“So, I’ve had quite a busy eight months… They’re like a number 73 bus! But I do have breaks! They pile up, but you try to get through them, and you survive it and then take a breather.”

Luke, also known for roles in Nine Perfect Strangers and Dracula, Untold, continued: “I’m shooting in the UK at the end of the year, which I’m really excited about. It’s an Elizabeth Day novel, called The Party.

“I’m co-producing through my production company. I’m playing the main character. Elizabeth’s my friend, so she’s so excited that I’m going to get to play the main character from her book!”

