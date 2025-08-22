RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s ‘tucktastic’ series seven line-up revealed by BBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is back for its seventh series – and the competition is fiercer than ever.

Twelve drag artists from across the country will all battle it for the crown, sceptre and title of the UK’s next drag superstar.

Over the span of 10 ‘tucktastic’ weeks on BBC iPlayer, the contestants will take on creative and performance challenges designed to test every aspect of their drag persona. We all know the drill by now, but each week, one performer will be recognised for their excellence, while the two lowest-ranking queens face a lip-sync battle for their lives, to avoid elimination.

Presiding over it all is RuPaul, alongside regular panelists Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, as well as various celebrity guests. These new queens are ready to impress mother Ru in a race for the Drag Race UK crown.

Bones, 25, from London

Bones (Image: BBC)

Tell us about your drag journey?

“I’ve been doing drag for seven years now. I started by accident. I was a club kid and then I met the high priestess drag queen, Jodie Harsh and she whisked me away and turned me into a gorgeous drag queen. Now, I produce some of the best Soho nights out, and yes I’m known as the queen of Soho.”

Catrin Feelings, 26, from Rhondda Valley

Catrin Feelings (Image: BBC)

Why do you deserve to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar?

“It feels right girls! I want to show how far hard work can get you. I left my job to become a full-time drag queen, that’s how serious I am. Drag is just everything to me. I absolutely love every single bit of this.”

Tayris Mongardi, 27, from Brighton

Tayris Mongardi (Image: BBC)

Are you worried about the Brighton curse?

“Well thus far, according to Drag Race, the drag scene in Brighton is shit because the Brighton queens always seem to go home early! But listen carefully. I’m here to break the Brighton curse!”

Sally TM, 27, from South Shields

Sally TM (Image: BBC)

What can we expect to see from a Sally TM show?

“I love unpredictability in a show. You could see me with a paper bag on my head doing an interpretive dance or you might see me sing the cult classic song ‘Just Eat’ by Katy Perry on karaoke, because who doesn’t love a karaoke queen?”

Paige Three, 28, from London/Surrey

Paige Three (Image: BBC)

What are the biggest achievements of your career?

“I’ve performed for the Queen at her 90th birthday, but I wasn’t in drag. I was performing with Beverly Knight as a soldier, but I just had to drop it in there, because who’s performed for the Queen? Me!”

Silllexa Diction, 26, from Leeds

Silllexa Diction (Image: BBC)

What is your most annoying habit?

“People would probably say my most annoying habit is breathing, because I’m that bloody annoying. I’m the loud one in my friendship group. So if you’re around me, you’re going to hear me for miles!”

Pasty, 30, from Cornwall

Pasty (Image: BBC)

Where did your drag name come from?

“Well, I’m from Cornwall, so obviously the name Pasty felt apt. I used to perform as ‘Pasty Palmer’ after the iconic Patsy Palmer, who plays Bianca in EastEnders, but then everyone called me Patsy

“A few years ago, I did a little burlesque number dressed as a sausage roll. It went viral and Kylie Minogue even saw it and “liked“ it! I think it probably amassed over a million views. So, I’m now known as the ‘Sausage Roll Queen’.”

Nyongbella, 25, from London

Nyongbella (Image: BBC)

You’re a Cameroonian London queen, tell us more?

“I’m a very proud Cameroonian and being able to combine my heritage and culture with my aesthetic and weave it into my drag is just fab. I know for myself that I rarely saw anyone like me – a second-generation person from an African household.”

Elle Vosque, 22, from Belfast

Elle Vosque (Image: BBC)

How is it doing drag whilst still being a student at university?

“I’m still in uni studying Textiles and fashion, and you know what? I’m probably the worst student ever, but I’m the best Drag Race Student.I focus all my energy into drag and it’s got me here!”

Viola, 22, from Coventry

Viola (Image: BBC)

What can we expect to see from a Viola show?

“I am known as the UK’s only violin playing and singing drag queen, so you’ll hear my gorgeous vocals and tremendous fiddling, and you will also laugh – maybe more at me, but I will certainly make you laugh! I am a very sophisticated queen in the sense that I play a lot of classical music at my gigs. My favourite stuff to play is Bach, Beethoven and Mozart.”

Chai T Grande, 32, from London

Chai T Grande (Image: BBC)

What can we expect to see from a Chai T Grande show?

“From a Chai T Grande show, you’re going to get beauty, choreo and I’m going to take you to a different world because my favourite thing about drag is losing yourself. It’s also important for me to represent my Thai heritage in my drag.

“Growing up in London as a mixed-race English and Thai person, I didn’t really feel that connected to my ‘Asian-ness’. Now, I’m more confident and I have a stronger sense of my identity.”

Bonnie Ann Clyde, 30, from Dublin

Bonnie Ann Clyde (Image: BBC)

Tell us about your drag journey?

You could say that I’ve been around the block a few times, but I prefer to say that I’m an international queen! Bonnie Ann Clyde was created in Dublin, the mid 2010’s when drag was starting to get popular again.

“I performed in Dublin for six years, then I did a Summer in San Francisco, and after that I moved to Gran Canaria, where I performed for two and a half years. For the past year I’ve been settled in Manchester, and that’s where I was when I got the Drag Race call!”

RuPaul will ru-veal the 12 new queens in a Meet the Queens: Series Seven episode, streaming now on BBC iPlayer and airing on BBC Three on 24 August.

As well as, Dear Viv, a tribute to Drag Race season 1 winner The Vivienne, will be available 28 August on BBC Three and iPlayer.

Mother will announce the series seven premiere date in due course.