Beverley Knight on being an LGBTQ ally ‘to my core – I’ll absolutely die on that hill’

Hi Beverley! Your signature song in Sister Act is ‘Fabulous, Baby!’ When do you feel the most fabulous?

On stage. No doubt about it. Hair, nails, heels, everything. When I’m on stage, I feel like the goddess of the world.

And when she’s on stage, Bev is truly fabulous. 5/5

Beverley Knight is back with new music (Image: Julian Broad)

Your new album is called The Fifth Chapter. What’s the best thing about being in your 50s?

You really don’t give a shit what other people think about most things. I’m like, ‘Think what you want about me. This is me. Deal with it!’

Fierce words. 5/5

What’s the one song you wish you’d written?

‘A Change is Gonna Come’ [by Sam Cooke]. It’s the ultimate song of hope and optimism and knowing that things will get better even if they’re terrible now.

We’d prefer something more dance-y but that’s just us! 3/5

Beverley Knight’s new album The Fifth Chapter is out now (Image: Provided)

You’ve always been an LGBTQ+ ally. Why is that?

Because I believe passionately and to my absolute core that love is love; that you should love whomever you choose; that you should stand in your own truth and be whomever you are.

You were f***ing born that way and don’t let anybody tell you any different. I believe that to my core and I’ll die on that hill. I absolutely will.

Spoken like a true ally. 5/5

Any words of hope and encouragement for LGBTQ+ people who are currently under attack around the world?

Oh my God – please know that the sane-minded, the right-minded and the decent-minded people of this world are with you. We are an army and we will rise up and take a stand against people who are trying to come for you.

Now that’s what we call fighting talk. 5/5

“We are an army and we will rise up and take a stand against people who are trying to come for you” (Image: Julian Broad)

When you won Celebrity Mastermind, your specialist subject was Prince. Didn’t he once change your life with the advice he gave you?

He absolutely did. He told me that I must be the master of my own career, you know. On a practical level he said: ‘Own your masters, otherwise your masters will own you.’ But more than that he told me: ‘There’s only one person who can push your career into the future and propel you, and that’s you. You have to be the person to do it. No one else can.’ And he was right.

It’s good to know his Royal Purpleness had a hand in Bev’s career. 4/5

What’s the best thing about being a panelist on Starstruck?

A) Seeing Olly Murs in tight trousers

B) Listening to Jason Manford’s puns

C) Striking up a friendship with Adam Lambert

It has to be making friends with Adam Lambert. We just clicked immediately. I’d met him before at Mighty Hoopla but it’s been brilliant spending lots of time with him and getting to see that we’re so alike in so many ways, as well as that damn voice of his, you know? He’s adorable and he speaks his truth and doesn’t care who he has to hear it. I love that about him. He’s beautiful.

We want Adam to be our friend too. 5/5

“If it got really bad I’d leave the stage so that everyone knew there was an issue” (Image: Julian Broad)

What would you do if you heard drunken theatregoers belting out of tune from the balcony during a performance?

If it got really bad I’d leave the stage so that everyone knew there was an issue – so that the ushers and security would know there was an issue, get them removed, and then I’d come back up and pick up right the hell where we were.

And that’s why we will always love you, Bev! 4/5

You slayed those Whitney songs in The Bodyguard but who is the greatest diva of all time?

Streisand. Well, I guess it’s between Streisand and Miss Ross but Streisand’s got the voice of voices. I mean, god, technically she’s faultless. No slander against Streisand will be tolerated in my presence.

She’s got nothing to be guilty of with that answer! 5/5

Have you ever been mistaken for a Beverley Knight drag queen?

I haven’t and I think it’s because I’m little. Most drag queens are really tall or taller than me. I’ve seen a couple of drag queen Bevs but I want more, more, more. I want so badly to see a bevy of BK drag queens.

Do you hear that, oh drag queen community? Rise to the challenge! 4/5

Score: 99% Attitude (scored by a super fan)

An advocate for being fierce and sassy at any age, she’s also a staunch ally. Oh and Adam Lambert is her friend. Fabulous, baby!

Beverly Knight’s new album The Fifth Chapter is out now. The 50 tour starts on 17 October.