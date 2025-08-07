Dear Viv: BBC to air documentary tribute to Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne

The life and legacy of The Vivienne, the beloved winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 1, is to be celebrated in a new BBC documentary airing later this August.

Titled Dear Viv, the hour-long film was produced by World of Wonder with the blessing of The Vivienne’s family and close friends, and will show on Thursday 28 August on BBC Three and the BBC iPlayer.

The documentary promises an intimate, celebratory portrait of the performer behind the crown, James Lee Williams, who tragically died earlier this year at the age of 32.

Lifelong legacy

The Vivienne made history in 2019 as the UK franchise’s very first winner, and quickly became a fixture on screens across the country, from Dancing on Ice to RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Most recently, she starred in The Wizard of Oz in the West End, where she fulfilled a lifelong dream by taking on the role of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Dear Viv traces the star’s rise from early childhood in North Wales and Liverpool to global recognition, using a blend of personal home videos, archive footage, family photos, and unseen moments from Drag Race UK.

Interviews with loved ones, including Viv’s parents and sister, offer insight into the performer’s early life, while tributes from drag peers such as Baga Chipz, Danny Beard, Raja, Trinity the Tuck and Monet X Change reference the enduring impact she had on the drag community.

The film also addresses Viv’s battle with ketamine addiction, with sister Chanel Williams calling for better awareness of the drug’s dangers. The Vivienne’s cause of death was confirmed earlier this year as accidental, with ketamine toxicity cited.

Earlier this year, Williams told Lorraine Kelly that she was due to meet with a government minister to discuss a campaign to have ketamine reclassified as a Class A drug, saying: “I know that he would want this. He struggled and he was open about that, I know that he would want this fight.”

In an interview with Attitude to mark her receiving the Inspiration Award at the 2022 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar, the star addressed her struggles with addiction.

“Get advice. There are so many people willing to help. You worry people are going to go, “Eww, get away!” But the biggest reaction is always wanting to help.”

“Her life was defined by her breathtaking talent” – World of Wonder

Speaking about the documentary, World of Wonder founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said in a statement: “We wanted to celebrate The Vivienne and not just mourn her. Although she left us far too soon, her life was defined by her breathtaking talent, scene-stealing charisma, and infinite kindness.”

Nasfim Haque, Head of Content for BBC Three, added: “Dear Viv is a fitting tribute to The Vivienne who truly was a trailblazer in the world of drag.”

Dear Viv airs Thursday 28 August on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.