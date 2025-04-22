The Traitors lines up Tom Daley, Alan Carr, Charlotte Church and more for Celebrity version

The cast of the highly anticipated celebrity spin-off to The Traitors has leaked and it includes some of our favourite queer celebrities, as well as a few bona fide gay icons.

As per The Sun, former Olympic diver cum knitting enthusiast Tom Daley is set to head to Scotland for filming, as well as Interior Design Masters host Alan Carr, and national treasure Stephen Fry.

Other queer stars on board are sports journalist and broadcaster Clare Balding and pop star Cat Burns. ‘Crazy Chick’ singer and staunch LGBTQ+ ally Charlotte Church will also be heading to the Highlands to sniff out a traitor or two, along with veteran chat show host Jonathan Ross, YouTuber Niko Omilana, Line of Duty actor Mark Bonnar, and comedian Joe Wilkinson.

Also set to compete under the watchful eye of host Claudia Winkleman is pop star and podcaster Paloma Faith, EastEnders actress Tameka Empson, Bridget Jones actress Celia Imrie, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, and Irish actress Ruth Codd who has appeared in the Netflix series The Midnight Club.

Rounding off the cast is comedian Lucy Beaumont, historian David Olusoga, rugby player Joe Marler and Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed.

“I would not be very good at it but I would love to play” – Claudia Winkleman

The cast are reportedly due to head to Ardross Castle, located just north of Inverness in Scotland, to film the series this week. The Celebrity Traitors has been confirmed to air on BBC this autumn, whilst the fourth series of the civilian version will air next January.

Winkleman previously told the newspaper she would keen to have a go at the ultimate game of deception herself, revealing in a recent interview: “I would love to play that game. I would not be very good at it but I would love to play.”

She also seemed to suggest that any celebrities who she shares a friendship with will be ruled out. “But I cannot have a friend there, otherwise I would just say [gestures to who would be the Traitor],” she said.

The final of the most recent third series of The Traitors attracted 7.4 million live viewers, making it the most-watched episode in the show’s history.