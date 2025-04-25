Who is the bookies’ favourite to win Celebrity Big Brother tonight?

After two and half weeks of bickering, bonding, nominating and evicting, Celebrity Big Brother reaches its crescendo with tonight’s finale.

It has been a truly vintage series, featuring a stellar cast of celebs from different walks of life and fame, learning to cohabit within the pressure cooker of the Big Brother house.

Tonight will see six celebs battle it out for the crown – Donna Preston, Jojo Siwa, Danny Beard, Jack P. Shepherd, Chris Hughes and Chesney Hawkes.

The time has come to VOTE FOR YOUR WINNER 🏆



Will it be Chesney, Chris, Danny, Donna, Jack or JoJo? Head to the app now and cast your vote 👁️ #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/VrP1uL1Vhh — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 22, 2025

But who is most likely to walk away as the champion? Well, if you’re a gambling man then you might be best putting your money on Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard who is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the show with odds of 4/6 as per OddsChecker.

Beard entered the house in full drag but has spent the duration of the series exposing a different side of himself than most people were previously familiar. He survived Tuesday’s triple eviction, beating popular housemates like EastEnders star Patsy Palmer which is testament to his popularity with the viewing public.

Fast on his tail is Coronation Street star Jack P. Shepherd. The actor, who has played David Platt on the soap opera for 25 years, has survived two evictions, succeeding over the likes of talk show host Trisha Goddard and Tory MP Michael Fabricant. He currently has odds of 2/1 to win.

JoJo has a heart-to-heart with Chris before their Big Brother journey comes to an end 🥲 #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/1GbXwdWKwK — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) April 24, 2025

Third favourite to win is former child star Jojo Siwa. Siwa has undoubtedly had the biggest journey on the show after becoming embroiled in the series’ biggest scandal when she was the subject of homophobic and misogynistic remarks by Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke in the first week.

Siwa, whose current odds of winning are 10/1, has also faced scrutiny because of her close friendship with Love Island alum Chris Hughes. The pair’s touchy-feely relationship has raised eyebrows, thanks in part to the fact that Siwa has a partner on the outside world.

Hughes is currently the fifth most likely to win, with odds of 10/1, whilst actress Donna Preston is just ahead of him with odds of 25/1, making her the fourth most likely to win.

Bringing up the rear is singer Chesney Hawkes, who is the least likely to win with odds of 50/1.

The Celebrity Big Brother finale airs tonight on ITV1 at 9pm.