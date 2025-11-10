Jonathan Bailey reveals he loves ‘soggy bottoms’ to Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Jonathan Bailey shared a cheeky moment with co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, admitting he loves “soggy bottoms”.

In light of the Wicked: For Good movie coming out later this month (21 November), the magical trio answered rapid-fire questions in a playful segment for Vogue.

At one point, Grande asked the three what they preferred: RuPaul’s Drag Race or Great British Bake Off… a difficult question for us gays.

“Well, I love soggy bottoms, so it’s got to be [Drag Race]” – Jonathan Bailey on Drag Race or Great British Bake Off

With a gasp and quick wit, the former Attitude cover star quipped, “Well, I love soggy bottoms, so it’s got to be [Drag Race],” in a playful nod to the baking show.

The moment sees the trio, Grande as Glinda, Erivo as Elphaba, and Bailey as Fiyero, who star in the Wicked movie, as they commence a world tour premiering the sequel.

Fans flooded the comment section, with clips shared on X, gushing over People’s 2025 Sexiest Man Alive winner’s humour. “Hahaha, the gay gasp and quick wit. Icon.” one user wrote.

“I can be a soggy bottom for him anytime of the day” – one online user said under Bailey’s comment

“I can be a soggy bottom for him anytime of the day,” said another, while others shared hilarious memes reacting to the comment.

Wicked: For Good will see the three stars reprising their roles, along with Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, and Bowen Yang as Pfannee.

It was announced last month that a new addition, Colman Domingo, will voice the Cowardly Lion. Domingo shared a playful video quoting, “See you in Oz”” sparking excitement among fans.

“I’m really excited about Wicked” – Colman Domingo on his part in Wicked: For Good voicing the Cowardly Lion

He spoke recently to Entertainment Tonight, where Domingo shared his excitement: “I’m really excited about Wicked. It was one of my favourites last year, and now, you know, Cynthia Erivo is a dear friend and Ariana Grande.”

He continued: “I get to come in with a nice little cameo as the Cowardly Lion. So, I’m excited for people to see it.”

While Dorothy Gale, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man are expected to appear in the film, their casting has not yet been officially confirmed. However, Bailey and Slater are expected to portray their characters post-transformation.

The Wicked: For Good UK premiere has been confirmed to take place tonight (10 November).