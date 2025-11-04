Wicked star Jonathan Bailey makes history as People’s first publicly gay Sexiest Man Alive for 2025

Former Attitude cover star Jonathan Bailey has made history as the first publicly gay man to be named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025.

The 37-year-old British actor, recognised for his charming roles in Wicked and Bridgerton, “has become one of the most irresistible stars in Hollywood,” writes People.

Announced yesterday (3 November), he said in his cover interview: “It’s a huge honour. Obviously I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. [Laughs] It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

“It’s an honour of a lifetime” – Jonathan Bailey on being recognised as Sexiest Man Alive for 2025

The announcement was revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Bailey expressed excitement and disbelief over the title.

“I mean, it’s an honour of a lifetime,” the British actor said on the late-night talk show. Bailey’s feature marks the magazine’s 40th anniversary and succeeds John Krasinski, who was named the 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

He continued: “I’m sort of thrilled that People magazine have invited someone in to bestow this honour on someone who can really cherish the value of a sexy man.”

Posing shirtless on the front cover with his dog Benson, Bailey opened up about what he looks for in a partner – and what is an instant deal-breaker.

“Watching someone thrive, should be a real turn-on” – Bailey on his type in men

Fans have been quick to speculate about whether the actor is still single, especially after he referred to his furry friend as “our dog,” insinuating he shares him with someone.

“Communication – and being clear. Transparency is absolutely utmost, utmost, utmost,” he said. “And really supporting, really cheerleading and watching someone thrive, should be a real turn-on.”

He recently appeared opposite Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth, going viral for his “slutty little glasses,” which he has since used as a charitable motive as part of his LGBTQ+ charity The Shameless Fund.

Wicked: For Good is scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on 21 November 2025

The 2025 Sexiest Man Alive also stars as Prince Fiyero in the upcoming Wicked: For Good, alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Ahead of the finale, Wicked: For Good, hitting cinemas on 21 November 2025, Bailey is set for a string of world premieres.

Other notable past winners include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds.