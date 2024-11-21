Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum share epic message of hope for LGBTQ youth: ‘It’s your superpower’ (VIDEO)

Wicked‘s Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum have shared a powerful message of love and support for LGBTQ youth.

The new film starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande tells the origin story of Elphaba, The Wicked Witch of the West, who is rejected by her father and bullied at school for being ‘other’.

Jeff plays the Wizard of Oz in the movie. Jonathan, who came out publicly as gay in 2018, plays Elphaba’s charming classmate Fiyero.

“I hope all queer kids see this story” – Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey

Speaking in a new interview with Attitude, Jonathan said: “The themes in this resonate with everyone. But that thing of being born into a world that tells you that you’re not worth anything, or that you’re unlovable – to harness that and to know that it is your superpower…

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in Wicked (Image: Universal Pictures)

“It’s about the people you meet along the way. The relationships you forge, which help you strengthen that. I hope all queer kids see this story and know things are going to be OK.”

Added Jeff: “Me too. Now that I think it, how dastardly of the Wizard to – knowing or not knowing, or not being able to intuit that is what she’s the holder of, her struggle, and then using her as the focus of more ostracising and demonisation? Oy oy oy.”

“I’ve seen a cut of it” – Wicked director Jon M. Chu on the sequel

This week, Attitude also spoke to Wicked director Jon M. Chu, who told us of the film’s sequel: “I can tell you that we’ve shot it. I’ve seen a cut of it. We’re working very hard at it.”

Chu furthermore added: “These characters that we know and love in this movie – they’ve all just cracked.

“We don’t know ‘what is that next step?’ Everybody makes a choice, but the consequences of the choice can be more difficult than you expect.

“It takes a lot of bravery to make a choice. To stick with the choice – there’s a lot in there we can play with.”

Wicked hits UK cinemas tomorrow (Friday 22 November 2024).