Rylan Clark looks smitten in romantic getaway posts with boyfriend Kennedy Bates

Rylan Clark shared new images of himself and boyfriend Kennedy Bates in a series of romantic holiday posts from the Maldives, quoting “new beginnings”.

Rylan confirmed that he started dating Bates, a director for the Billy Bates & Sons funfair, during the summer of 2025, and the pair appear to be going from strength to strength.

Sharing snaps from the Maldives today (30 January) to his Instagram, he captioned the post: “You were perfect. New year, new friends, new beginnings.”

As well as spending time with his boyfriend, Rylan was seen wining and dining with Adam Gleadell, Clare Gleadell, Jane Webster and others, looking absolutely smitten.

“A fantastic little holiday we had” – Kennedy Bates on his Maldives getaway with boyfriend Ryan Clark

Bates commented under the post, penning: “A fantastic little holiday we had,” followed by a red heart emoji.

Friends and fans were overjoyed for the TV personality’s relationship. Radio star Zoe Ball said: “Love this love for you, baby,” whilst Rob Rinder wrote: “This is the standard I had in mind for you.”

The pair were shown going on romantic beach walks, sipping cocktails, and posing in front of a bed covered in rose petals, with “Welcome home Rylan and Bates” written across the covers.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter went public with his relationship in September 2025 during an appearance on The One Show, his first relationship since his divorce from ex-husband Dan Neal in 2021.

He later shared photos of himself and Bates from a trip to Florence, Italy, on social media, penning a romantic caption: “A few days in Florence with you.”

“We’re busy, we’re busy. I’m in a very good position. Very, very lucky” – Rylan on his relationship status in August 2025

He continued: “Popped in to see Elizabeth and thank her for being part of our grand tour, and had to see Artemisia Gentileschi and thank her for being part of the BAFTA. A beautiful few days.”

In August 2025, Rylan spoke to Attitude ahead of the second season of Dating Naked UK landing on Paramount Plus, where he gave an update on his relationship at the time.

The show’s presenter said: “We’re busy, we’re busy. I’m in a very good position. Very, very lucky.”

