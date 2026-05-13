Boy George reacts after failing to qualify for Eurovision final with San Marino

Boy George has said he was “sad” after failing to reach the Eurovision 2026 final with San Marino’s entry, ‘Superstar’.

The Culture Clubo singer appeared during the country’s first semi-final performance yesterday night (12 May) in Vienna, joining San Marino representative Senhit on stage.

Despite months of publicity around the collaboration, San Marino did not receive enough votes to qualify for Saturday’s final.

“I was sad we didn’t get through to the final but my @eurovision experience has been fabulous” – Boy George writing on X

After the result was announced, George posted a message on X thanking viewers who had voted for the act.

If you voted for us, thank you so much, I was sad we didn't get through to the final but my @eurovision experience has been fabulous. I wouldn't take a minute of it back. Thanlks to @senhitofficial and the entire San Marino delegation. What a fun bunch. We will perform together… — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) May 12, 2026

“If you voted for us, thank you so much, I was sad we didn’t get through to the final but my @eurovision experience has been fabulous,” he wrote.

“I wouldn’t take a minute of it back. Thanks to @senhitofficial and the entire San Marino delegation. What a fun bunch. We will perform together in Milan in July. At the @RealCultureClub show.”

Why was Boy George representing San Marino in Eurovision?

George’s involvement with the entry had attracted attention before the contest, with some Eurovision viewers questioning why the British singer was representing San Marino. Eurovision rules allow countries to select performers from anywhere in the world, however, and George was billed as a guest performer rather than the main act.

Senhit had previously spoken about recruiting the singer for the performance, saying: “He said absolutely I will be involved with you, and I will be on stage with you.”

The pair first performed ‘Superstar’ together during Eurovision pre-parties earlier this year. George also co-wrote the track, which was selected to represent San Marino through the country’s Una Voce per San Marino competition.

San Marino has a long history of choosing international artists for Eurovision entries. Previous representatives for the microstate have included American rapper Flo Rida, who performed alongside Senhit at the 2021 contest in Rotterdam.