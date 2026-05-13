Donald Tusk apologises to LGBTQ+ people as Poland moves to recognise same-sex marriage

Poland‘s prime minister Donald Tusk has issued an apology to LGBTQ+ couples for “years of rejection and humiliation” in a bid to recognise same-sex marriage.

Following a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union in November 2025, the EU demanded that Poland recognise same-sex marriages lawfully conducted under EU law.

The injunction rebuked Poland for refusing to recognise a marriage between two male citizens in 2018 after they wedded in Germany later returning to their home country.

“I would like to apologise” – Donald Tusk to LGBTQ+ people in Poland who have been affected by same-sex marriage laws

Tusk pledged that the Polish government would move “as soon as possible” to implement the rulings regarding residency and family rights.

As reported by Notes From Poland, Tusk said: “We have committed to – and I will personally ensure this – abiding by the rulings as a priority.”

Addressing LGBTQ+ residents living in Poland, he continued: “I would like to apologise to all those who, for many, many years, felt rejected and humiliated.”

“For many years, the [Polish] state has failed the test” – Tusk on complying with the Court of Justice of the European Union ruling

“For many years, the [Polish] state has failed the test.” He stressed that same-sex couples deserve “the same feelings of respect, dignity and love as any other person”.

Poland currently does not legally recognise same-sex marriages or civil partnerships under domestic law, defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman.

Last year, Poland abolished the country’s last remaining “LGBT Ideology-Free” zone in the town of Łańcut, after adopting discriminatory policies intended to “protect children from moral corruption”.

Is Poland LGBTQ+ friendly?

As of 2025, Equaldex found that the majority of Polish survey participants support LGBTQ+ people being open about their sexual orientation or gender identity, although public displays of affection were viewed less favourably.

The government is still debating how to implement the rulings. Proposed changes include altering Poland’s civil registry system to allow same-sex spouses to be legally recorded as “first spouse” and “second spouse”.