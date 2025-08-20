First ever drag king to join cast of Bake Off 2025: All the queer contestants announced in Channel 4’s line-up

The Great British Bake Off is returning to our TV screens in September, with 12 new bakers caking up a storm to be named series 16’s winner. This year, the cast lineup includes at least four LGBTQ+ contestants, one being the show’s first ever drag king.

As always, fans can expect plenty of soggy bottoms, showstopping creations and the occasional Hollywood handshake. Hosted by returning presenters Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, here is the full list of this year’s queer contestants appearing on series 16 of the much-loved culinary show.

Jessika, a 32-year-old service designer and drag king

Jessika (Image: Channel 4)

Jessika is a gymnastic, roller-skating Drag King whose bold backflips are matched only by her bakewells. Using daring flavours like salted mango caramel with cardamom or Jerusalem artichoke caramel with dark chocolate mousse Jesskia is bound to give the judges a show. Balancing life on skates, in the kitchen and on stage.

Aaron, a 38-year-old senior systems architect

Aaron (Image: Channel 4)

Aaron, who moved from Manchester to London two years ago bakes for his boyfriend Anthony. A passionate baker blending French patisserie with Caribbean flair while experimenting with Asian flavours like miso and yuzu. Dubbed the “King of Hobbies”, he balances work in application planning with baking, sewing, liqueur-making, cycling and learning French! Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Tom, a 31-year-old creative entrepreneur

Tom (Image: Channel 4)

Tom grew up in London baking scones and flapjacks with his mum and Danish granny, though fearing his love of baking might out him. Now, a gay man and player on two queer sports teams, he’s swapped ad campaigns for crème pât, reuniting with his first love.

Leighton, a 59-year-old software delivery manager

Leighton (Image: Channel 4)

A proud Welshman now living in Surrey with his husband Eric and their terrier Cilla, Leighton plays tennis four times a week, supports several animal charities, and is usually found belting Les Mis while baking. Let’s see if he can bring the dramatic flair of his favourite musical to The Great British Bake Off tent when he swaps his tennis racket for a rolling pin.

The full list of this year’s contestants

Back: Toby, Nadia, Aaron, Leighton, Jessika, Jasmine, Hassan, Lesley,

Front: Tom, Pui Man, Iain, Nataliia (Image: Channel 4)

Aaron, a 38-year-old Senior Systems Architect

Hassan, a 30-year-old Analytical Research & Development Scientist

Iain, a 29-year-old Software Engineer

Jasmine, a 23-year-old Medical Student

Jessika, a 32-year-old Service Designer

Leighton, a 59-year-old Software Delivery Manager

Lesley, a 59-year-old Hairdresser

Nadia, a 41-year-old Hairdresser

Nataliia, a 32-year-old Office Assistant

Pui Man, a 51-year-old Bridal Designer

Toby, a 29-year-old Business Development Executive

Tom, a 31-year-old Creative Entrepreneur

The series is making a return 2 September at 8pm on Channel 4.