Who will be the next James Bond? Attitude picks our top 007 contenders from Jonathan Bailey to Miriam Margolyes

Casting call! Auditions for the next James Bond have officially begun, opening the door for a new actor to take over Daniel Craig’s role as 007.

Nearly four years have passed since audiences last saw Bond on the big screen, marking Craig’s fifth and final appearance as Britain’s most famous spy.

Fans have been on the edge of their seats awaiting the casting announcement, though according to a statement from Amazon MGM Studios, the search has only just begun.

As viewers anticipate the next actor to take on the role of 007, Attitude has shaken, not stirred, up a list of names we think would dominate as the next Bond.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey (Image: Universal Pictures)

If he can face off against dinosaurs in a pair of slutty little glasses as well as an army of flying monkeys with straw in his pants, Jonathan Bailey can most definitely whip his… pistol out of his pocket to save a damsel in distress. What a Wicked casting that would be!

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham (Image: Gabriel Hutchinson via Wikimedia Commons)

In the words of RuPaul: “My goodness, you’re a lot of woman!” Hannah Waddingham would stun the enemy with her dazzling looks, and if that fails, she’ll stomp them in a pair of stilettos at a heroic 6’2″.

Ben Whishaw

Ben Whishaw (Image: Columbia Pictures)

You’ve been promoted! Known as the gadget-master and head of research and development, Q, Ben Whishaw could muster up a vibrating, possibly phallic weapon to wipe out the threat. After all, the on-screen tension between him and Craig’s Bond would set him up perfectly. Think about all the extracurricular training they could do…

Alan Carr

Alan Carr (Image: BBC/ STUDIO LAMBERT)

Bond or Bond villain? Alan Carr truly established himself as a deviant character in The Celebrity Traitors, so this would be a turn of events for the James Bond universe. Attitude can picture him riding down a zipline like Boris Johnson, landing with a cackle and adjusting a wedgie to save his Bond girl, obviously played by Amanda Holden. Or pulling a Scooby-Doo Velma: “My glasses! I can’t see without my glasses!” – bending over at just the right moment to distract whatever handsome villain is coming his way.

Ncuti Gatwa

Ncuti Gatwa (Image: Attitude/Melanie Lehmann)

Ncuti Gatwa, a man of many universes – there’s only one left for him to conquer. From making history as the first publicly LGBTQ+ Doctor in Doctor Who, can Gatwa Tardis his way to 007 herstory? Who knows what he could do with that sonic screwdriver…

Luke Evans

Luke Evans (Image: Pal-Hansen)

If Luke Evans can ride a horse as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, he can definitely steer a motorbike straight into Attitude headquarters and save us from the villain… please. Just show up in your Rocky Horror Dr. Frank-N-Furter look – fishnets, leather and all.

Miriam Margolyes

Miriam Margolyes (Image: Disney+)

With a venomous tongue and unapologetic honesty, Miriam Margolyes would read the enemy to filth. Safe to say she wouldn’t take any sh- shenanigans from M. Allegedly she had a swear jar on set while filming for Harry Potter… well, one lob of that would leave anybody concussed.

Russell Tovey

Russell Tovey (Image: Attitude/Mark Cant)

If anyone can save Britain from an army of criminals, it’s Attitude Man of the Year 2025 Russell Tovey. He has previously used his devilish good looks to save the world in The War Between the Land and the Sea by falling in love with a sea monster, and even escaped a near arrest for cruising in Plainclothes by winning over a police officer. If you see Bond in a public loo, no you didn’t.

Mawaan Rizwan

Mawaan Rizwan (Image: Attitude/Tom Johnson)

Bringing the juice to the Bond universe is Mawaan Rizwan. Best known for creating and starring in BBC Three’s comedy series Juice, he has already proven he can handle the family dysfunction of the British Secret Intelligence Service. In Juice, he even cast his own real-life family, because nothing says “international spy potential” like taking down global evils with your mum by your side.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson (Image: Netflix)

MOTHER! Gillian Anderson has portrayed Britain’s leaders as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, and taught secondary school teens about the birds and the bees in Netflix’s Sex Education. Whether she suffocates the enemy with a condom, beats them to death with a sex toy, or frightens them into retreat with that Thatcher wig, Anderson would make a wine-drinking addition to the Bond universe.