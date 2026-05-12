Britney Spears’s ex-husband Sam Asghari strips down for PrEP campaign

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Sam Asghari has partnered with PrEP provider MISTR for a new campaign focused on sexual health and HIV prevention.

Stripping down in a series of promotional videos, Asghari bares his abs and more to spread the message that PrEP is not just for gay men, but for anyone who is sexually active.

One video shows the Iranian-American model sporting a pair of blue swimming briefs, modestly paired with a white-and-blue MISTR baseball cap and a stethoscope wrapped around his neck.

Sam Asghari appears in the PrEP campaign with RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Bruno Alcantara

Sam Asghari strips down for PrEP campaign (Images: MISTR) Sam Asghari strips down for PrEP campaign (Images: MISTR) Sam Asghari strips down for PrEP campaign (Images: MISTR)

Asghari appears in another hot and sweaty clip set inside a sauna. Dressed in nothing but a MISTR towel, he is surrounded by several unclothed men, including RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Pit Crew member Bruno Alcantara.

Dripping wet, the stars caress each other’s bodies as their hands glide across one another’s abs.

Asghari has previously demonstrated his LGBTQ+ allyship on numerous occasions, recently using his platform to support an upcoming gay short film that tackles acceptance within Muslim communities.

What is Freedom of the Fly about?

Sam Asghari strips down for PrEP campaign (Images: MISTR)

The US Traitors star is involved in a new project titled Freedom of the Fly, which centres on a gay Muslim man attempting to reconcile his religious beliefs and family obligations with his sexuality.

Inspired by a true story, the film draws from real-world headlines documenting the persecution of gay men in countries including Asghari’s homeland.

Asghari, who arrived in the US from Iran at the age of 12, appears in a promotional clip for the film in which he speaks candidly about why he wanted to be involved.

“Gay men are being executed to this day in different countries” – Asghari on supporting Freedom of the Fly

“My inspiration behind this short film is to amplify the stories of those who are struggling with their sexuality and to empower them to be themselves, because being yourself is beautiful,” he said in the promo video.

“Gay men are being executed to this day in different countries and different cultures,” Asghari adds. “It is vital to be a voice for those who are struggling with this situation and amplify their stories.”

It is also unclear whether Asghari appears in the film or is purely involved behind the scenes.