Wicked: For Good trailer and first-look images drop – and we’re defying gravity once again

The trailer for Wicked: For Good has dropped – and it contains plenty of wickedly good clues about what to expect from the sequel to last year’s Oscar-winning smash.

Among them: updated looks for Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande), a wedding between Glinda and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey), and a tornado whipped up by Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

The film will be released to UK cinemas on 21 November 2025.

Also starring Jeff Goldblum, he film is once again directed by Jon M. Chu, who is also helming the upcoming Britney Spears biopic.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the action will see ‘an angry mob rise against the Wicked Witch, [meaning] Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time.

(Image: © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved) (Image: © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved) (Image: © Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved)

‘With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.’

“It’s possible” – director Jon M. Chu on more Wicked stories

Speaking to Attitude about the Wicked: For Good universe last year, Jon said there could be more films to come from the Wicked universe.

“Well, you never know,” Chu said of the matter. “There are plenty of things to get into in the characters, that this [film] allows us to. Let’s see. Let’s see.”

“It’s possible,” the In the Heights director added. “It’s possible, for sure.”

The Wicked: For Good officials synopsis in full



Elphaba (Cynthia), now demonised as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff).



Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and revelling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Michelle), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.



As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.



As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.