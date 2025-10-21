Colman Domingo joins Wicked: For Good as voice of the Cowardly Lion

Colman Domingo has been officially announced as the voice of the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good in a playful social media video, with only a month to go until the film hits cinemas.

The Wicked sequel is set for release on 21 November, 2025, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reprising their roles as Glinda and Elphaba.

The announcement was made on the Wicked Instagram account on Monday (20 October), where Domingo appeared cozy in a video surrounded by cuddly lion toys.

“See you in Oz!” – Colman Domingo on his Wicked: For Good debut

In the clip, Domingo hides behind the teddy before revealing himself and saying, “See you in Oz!” sparking excitement among fans.

Heartstopper’s Joe Locke expressed his excitement, commenting, “Yes yes yes.” Other fans were pleased that the casting rumours had finally been put to rest.

James Corden, who had been rumoured to play the Lion in Wicked, was notably not cast, prompting fans to comment, “Ok, it’s confirmed the Lion is not James Corden or Lin [Manuel Miranda]. Now y’all can sleep.”

“It’ll be wild” – Wicked director Jon M. Chu on fans’ reactions to the announcement

Prior to the announcement, there was significant speculation about the casting of the Cowardly Lion. Director Jon M. Chu teased that a “mystery celebrity” would take on the role.

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu told Deadline that fans would be thrilled when they found out who it was: “Man, wait until the red carpet when the actor who gave us the Cowardly Lion’s voice steps foot on it. It’ll be wild.”

Regarding approaching Domingo for the role, Chu recalled: “I was like, ‘It’s not a ton of lines, but maybe you have a little time. I know you’re busy. I’ll come to you.’ He was like, ‘Why the fuck not, let’s go!’ And then we went ahead and recorded the lines.”

Who will play Dorothy Gale in Wicked: For Good?

While Dorothy Gale, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man are expected to appear in the film, their casting has not yet been officially confirmed. However, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater are expected to reprise their roles before their character transitions.

Grande has started the exciting countdown to the film’s release, posting today (21 October) “One month,” to her instagram, alongside a candid black-and-white photo with her cast mates.

The date for the Wicked: For Good UK premiere has been confirmed to take place on 10 November.