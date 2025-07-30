Six experts give us their top beauty trends for summer 2025

Summer 2025 is in full swing, and while the fashion and travel trends are making waves in speedos, one key area of our hot-gay summer routine still needs its moment: beauty.

From Greek god skincare to must-try vibrating beauty tools, these LGBTQ+ content creators and fierce allies are here to make sure your skin is just as hot as the weather, helping you achieve that smooth, sun-kissed glow all summer long… even in the sweatiest of moments.

Here’s six beauty content creators, each with at least one must-have product for everyone’s summer glow-up.

1. Zak Heath – Greek god skin

Zak Heath (Image: Hollie Molley)

For summer 2025, beauty content creator Zak is leaning into “ethereal” energy. His current favourite trend is all about channelling the glow of the Greek gods.

“It’s basically playing an homage to the Greek gods,” Zak explains. “The idea that they had perfect, beautiful, radiant, sculptured and highlighted skin.”

While the look is rooted in mythology, Zak notes it’s inclusive by design. “It’s gender[less], associates for men, women, everyone – but it’s very obviously, stereotypically like men’s makeup.”

“This look feels more ethereal”

Zak adds, “I really like the sort of fairy tale element, the Greek mythology element. I like bringing that element into my makeup routine because although my makeup’s very natural, it’s quite hard to sometimes sort of think of trends and ideas and make it feel more experimental… This look feels more ethereal.”

And the product behind the glow? Zak swears by the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter.

“If you said to me, ‘Zak, if you could only have one product for the rest of your life,’ what would it be? It would be the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter,” he says. “It’s my desert island product, let’s put it as that.”

Zak says it’s all about the skin finish: “It is literally mirror skin, a radiant glow that isn’t glittery. It’s like a beam of light on your face that really accentuates your cheekbones and helps neutralise the redness on my nose.”

Gary Thompson (Image: Supplied)

Makeup artist and beauty influencer Gary Thompson is all about “blonzing” this summer.

“Where bronzer meets blusher! Anyone can use this technique where a blusher/bronzer gives you that natural sun kissed bronzed effect!”

The glowy look lies in the products: “It’s a red/orange undertone that we’re seeing from brands such as Rhode to Refy to Fenty Beauty.”

It’s time to blush up on your blonzing skills gays, because this is the golden glow we’re all bronzing to achieve this summer!

James Welsh – LED masks and light therapy

James Welsh (Image: Supplied)

James recommends LED masks and light therapy, a trend that, while not brand new, has truly gained momentum by skin-care phonetics and beauty influencers alike. “I’ve noticed a real shift this year in how seriously people are embracing it as an effective treatment,” he says.

“The results are worth it”

The Shark CryoGlow LED face mask is his personal choice, which combines red and blue light therapy with under-eye cooling. He tells Attitude “It can address a wide range of concerns, from fine lines and dark spots to redness and overall skin clarity.

“It’s wearable, easy to incorporate into your routine, and actually delivers results…you have to be consistent though! But the results are worth it.”

Wearing it might make you look like the creepy Grindr hookup from hell, but your skin will be radiating even more than that post-hookup glow.

Sophia Hadjipanteli – Ultra glossy lip and bold brow combo

Sophia Hadjipanteli (Image: Supplied)

Sophia has been loving the “ultra-glossy statement lip” this season, especially when paired with bare eyes and a bold, bushy brow. “The lips might be the trend, but for me, it’s about how the contrast plays with my features and adds that edgy, futuristic feel,” she tells Attitude.

Sophia usually goes all out with liner and lashes. But this look flips the script. “A bold lip can complement your face the same way a black eyeliner can,” she says. “There’s something really satisfying about a glossy, sculpted lip with bare eyes and a strong brow. It shifts the whole focus and feels super fresh.”

“Makeup should feel like an extension of you”

Sophia expressed her love for the creativity and freedom behind makeup: “Makeup should feel like an extension of you, not a costume. Summer is the best time to play with shine and texture, and this look is the perfect example.”

Her summer must-haves? Lip stains that don’t budge under gloss. “Wonderskin has some of my absolute favourite stains and glosses. They literally do not move, which is exactly what we need in summer when we’re sweating, partying, maybe kissing a little more.”

And lastly her top tip to make sure that shiny summer plump lip won’t melt off: “Only apply gloss where the light naturally hits, like the cupid’s bow and centre of the lips. Those areas stay glossy longer and keep it off your face.”

Jacob Seickell – NuFace Trinity +

Jacob Seickell (Image: Supplied)

Jacob is all about skincare this summer. One of the most effective products for achieving that glowy, clean-finished look he says is the NuFACE Trinity+. He tellsAttitude, this microcurrent device “tightens and tones for a contoured appearance by targeting three depths of skin.”

He swears by daily use: “I use it everyday and have really gotten great results with consistency. That’s the real key to the device. Using it everyday for the last few months I’ve felt my facial structure and skin tone change into a more chiselled and even look, particularly around my cheek bones and jaw line.”

“It’s a fantastic device if you have time to commit to using it,” he concluded.

Who knew the secret to snatched skin was just a little daily vibration to the face? Please use the device, do not get any ideas.

Syed Ahmed (Image: Supplied)

For Sy, subtle makeup is the goal, the kind that enhances natural features and delivers that healthy glow in an every day look. He calls this look “out-the-door-in-minutes.”

Sharing the main tools to achieve this look, he told Attitude: “These are the products I genuinely swear by and reach for daily, especially when I want to feel fresh and pulled-together in minutes.”

His routine features a few go-to favourites, all from e.l.f. Cosmetics:



* Hydrating Camo Concealer – for a bright, flawless base that never feels heavy.

* Luminous Putty Bronzer – adds just the right amount of sun-kissed warmth and glow.

* Camo Liquid Blush – delivers a natural flush that actually lasts all day.

“Even just one of these can level up your routine I can’t imagine getting ready without them.”